Where is Spartacus House of Ashur Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A sequel to ‘Spartacus,’ Starz’s ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ is a historical action drama series that chronicles an alternative ending in which Ashur lives on after the events of ‘Spartacus: Vengeance.’ Not only does he kill Spartacus and survive the ordeal, but he is also rewarded for his treachery by the Roman Empire with his own gladiator house. Content with his new position, Ashur is accompanied by a couple of body slaves, Hilara and Messia, and the trainer of his gladiators, Korris.

However, as he rises to power amongst the Roman gladiators, the elite still accuse him of being a spineless coward and stabbing Spartacus in the back. When he joins forces with a fierce gladiatrix named Achillia, Ashur gives the elite more reasons to be offended. From the mind of the showrunner, Steven S. DeKnight, the period show unfolds in a similar setting as the original series, as the rugged landscape of the battlefield and town and the interiors of castles are present throughout the narrative.

Spartacus: House of Ashur Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ took place in New Zealand, particularly in Auckland. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Starz production reportedly got underway in July 2024 and went on for more than three months before wrapping up in October of the same year. The production team included about 60% of the ensemble cast and extras from New Zealand, while working through some intense days on set. Josh Marchant, who portrays an Elite Roman, described the set as “a Summer camp where everyone wore togas. We didn’t need much encouragement to cheer watching the incredible stunts performed inside the arena.”

Auckland, New Zealand

Located in the north-central part of the North Island in New Zealand, the city of Auckland is where the filming of ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ was extensively conducted. For the purpose of creating the visual backdrop of the show, the cast and crew visited several spots in the vibrant metropolis. In particular, the team likely utilized the services of a few studios in South Auckland. The area is renowned for housing world-class production complexes with top-notch facilities, equipped soundstages, extensive indoor and outdoor spaces, and other on-site resources, which enable the team to exert easy control over the environment and maintain flexibility. Furthermore, the world-building of the Roman Empire saga is also supported by the easy availability of skilled technicians.

Also referred to as the City of Sails, Auckland boasts a dramatic landscape that ranges from rugged coastlines and dense forests to hills and plateaus. It is the diversity of natural settings that makes it an ideal location to reflect the gritty tone and showcase the historical intricacies required to complement the narrative. The filming process likely included the presence of experts to assist with stunts, action choreography, and immersive set design. With the coordination and hard work of the team, the shooting reportedly unfolded seamlessly.

During filming in Auckland, several of the actors took breaks between shoots to explore the city and discover its hidden gems. They were spotted chilling in the seaside village of Piha on the rugged west coast, about 40 km from the city. Lying within the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park, it is home to stunning black sand beaches. Meanwhile, a few actors hung out at Les Mills gym to flex their muscles and hit their fitness goals. Over the years, Auckland has hosted the shooting of numerous television shows and movies such as ‘Elizabeth,’ ‘Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,’ ‘Roman Empire,’ ‘Ike: Countdown to D-Day,’ ‘Emperor,’ ‘DeLorean: Living the Dream,’ and ‘A Brilliant Genocide.’

