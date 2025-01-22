Where Was Star Trek: Section 31 Filmed?

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, ‘Star Trek: Section 31′ is an exciting science fiction film that offers fans a thrilling new chapter in the ‘Star Trek’ universe. It focuses on the secretive world of Section 31, a shadowy organization within Starfleet tasked with safeguarding the United Federation of Planets through covert operations. The film explores the moral gray areas of espionage and power, adding a compelling layer of intrigue to the Star Trek lore. Leading the cast is none other than Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who reprises her role as the enigmatic Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a fan-favorite character she first brought to life in ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’

Set in the mysterious “lost era” that bridges the gap between the events of ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’ films and the timeline of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ the movie is a deep dive into Georgiou’s journey as she comes to terms with the complexities of her clandestine assignments and wrestles with the ghosts of her past. Coupled with spectacular visuals, the story examines themes of loyalty, morality, and the cost of protecting a utopian vision in true ‘Star Trek’ fashion.

Star Trek: Section 31 Filming Locations

To bring the visually rich and expansive world of ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ to life, the makers turned to Toronto in Ontario as their primary filming location. Principal photography began on January 30, 2024, under the working title ‘Dovercourt,’ and wrapped up on March 21, 2024. Toronto has long been a favorite among filmmakers, and for a good reason: its versatile urban landscape, skilled local crews, and generous tax incentives make it an ideal setting for high-budget productions like this one. The city’s diverse architecture allowed the production team to craft a variety of futuristic and otherworldly settings that seamlessly fit into the ‘Star Trek’ universe.

Toronto, Ontario

A large portion of the movie was filmed at Pinewood Toronto Studios, a cutting-edge production facility located at 225 Commissioners Street in Toronto. Known for its massive soundstages and state-of-the-art amenities, the shooting complex is the perfect home base for creating the elaborate and futuristic sets that ‘Star Trek’ fans have come to expect. From the interiors of starships to the high-tech headquarters of Section 31, the controlled environment of the studio provided makers with the flexibility to build complex, immersive settings.

The production team spared no effort in ensuring every detail, whether it was the design of the starship consoles or the eerie ambiance of a hidden Section 31 base, added to the movie’s authenticity. Over the years, Pinewood Toronto Studios has become a prominent production site for titles of various genres. Interestingly, it has hosted the production of several popular movies and shows, such as ‘The Expanse,’ ‘Prometheus,’ ‘The Thing,’ ‘Pixels,’ and ‘RoboCop.’

To depict bustling urban centers on alien planets and futuristic locations on Earth, the filmmakers ventured into downtown Toronto. The city’s Financial District, with its gleaming skyscrapers, and the historic Distillery District, with its charming cobblestone streets and unique architecture, were transformed into advanced civilizations and far-off worlds. Toronto’s modern skyline blended beautifully with the Star Trek aesthetic, offering a dynamic backdrop for several key sequences. The versatility of these locations allowed the production to create a visually engaging experience for audiences, effortlessly transitioning between futuristic cityscapes and otherworldly environments.

Director Olatunde Osunsanmi, a seasoned filmmaker with extensive experience in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise, placed a strong emphasis on balancing practical locations with advanced visual effects. He believed that grounding the movie in real-world settings would help enhance its authenticity and relatability, even as the story explores far-off planets and futuristic technologies. The choice to film in Toronto offered numerous logistical benefits as well. The city’s accessibility, combined with a slew of filming-friendly locations, made it an ideal base for a project of this scale. Moreover, the city’s ever-growing film industry provided access to skilled crews and resources, further contributing to the seamless execution of the production.

Scarborough Bluffs, Toronto

For scenes requiring expansive outdoor vistas, the production turned to the Scarborough Bluffs, located in the Scarborough district along Toronto’s eastern waterfront. This breathtaking natural location, with its dramatic cliffs and serene beaches, provided the perfect setting to represent alien landscapes. The Bluffs added a sense of scale and grandeur to the film, contrasting beautifully with the high-tech environments crafted in the studios. With these natural elements inherent to the location, the makers are able to create a well-rounded and visually diverse world that stays true to the adventurous spirit of ‘Star Trek.’

Mississauga, Ontario

A portion of ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ was also lensed in the city of Mississauga, which is a part of the Greater Toronto Area. Another crucial component of the movie’s production was the use of advanced virtual production technology at CBS Stages Canada, a facility renowned for its innovative tools and techniques. It is located at 1850 Matheson Boulevard East in Mississauga. Here, the team employed a video wall stage created by the visual effects powerhouse Pixomondo.

The advanced technology allowed the filmmakers to generate vivid, lifelike environments in real time, reducing the need for on-location shoots. Through this virtual production setup, the team was able to ensure that the film depicts a variety of alien worlds and futuristic landscapes with incredible realism. The technique not only streamlined the production process smoothly but also contributed to its visual appeal, thus making the audience feel utterly immersed in the universe.

Interestingly, the production of ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ overlapped with the filming of the third season of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’ This simultaneous shooting schedule allowed the two projects to share resources, including production teams and the virtual stage at CBS Stages Canada. Due to this collaboration, the makers got room to work freely, and there was no entropy in the production as both films belong to the same universe. It also helped in resolving budget issues that either of the movies might have.

