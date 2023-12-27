Where is Superchef Grudge Match Shot?

‘Superchef Grudge Match’ is a cooking competition reality show that follows Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson, the host who invites professional chefs from across the country to face off in a culinary battle with their respective rival chefs to settle personal and professional disputes in a one-round, one dish battle. The winner of the Grudge Match takes home a massive cash prize of $10,000, a prized knife from the knife roll of the losing chef, and earns the bragging rights over their opposition for life.

With the entertaining kitchen feud between the chefs keeping things heated in the kitchen, there is certain bad blood between some pairs of chefs, which is dramatically portrayed. Moreover, the host works well to keep us engaged and interested, while the massive kitchen space where the competition takes place makes us wonder about the actual filming locations of ‘Superchef Grudge Match.’

Superchef Grudge Match Is Filmed in California

‘Superchef Grudge Match’ is filmed in California, primarily in Burbank. The debut season of the reality show was shot around October 2022, while the principal photography for the sophomore round got underway in late June 2023 and supposedly wrapped up in July of the same year. So, let us take you through the specific site where the chefs go head to head against each other!

Burbank, California

A majority of ‘Superchef Grudge Match’ is lensed in the city of Burbank, which is located just a few miles away from downtown Los Angeles. To be specific, the production team reportedly utilized one of the sound stages of Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank at 4000 Warner Boulevard in the city. Previously known as First National Studio, the film studio facility is home to 29 different sound stages and a wide range of exterior lots used to stand in for different parts of the world.

Given the long history of Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank, each sound stage has different stories related to the productions from the past as well as the present. All these facilities and amenities make it one of the favorite studios among various filmmakers for different kinds of projects. When it comes to the shooting of the show in the studio, after going through a rather lengthy interview process, the contestants reportedly find participating in the cooking competition quite difficult with all the cameras around. For instance, Dana Downs, in conversation with Dayton, revealed that acting was quite important as well. She added further, “I think people think it’s more scripted than what it is and it’s not. You have no idea what the challenge is.”

