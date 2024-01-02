Survivor Season 33: Peek into the Shooting Sites

‘Survivor’ season 33 or ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X’ took us to a pristine island destination along with Jeff Probst and 20 players. The contestants were divided into two tribes, based on their generation, with Takali being the Gen X tribe and Vanua being the Millennial one. The show’s eponymous objective is to survive the natural conditions of the isle with minimal support from civilization while avoiding being voted off the show by other players.

Released in 2016, ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X’ revisited an uninhabited Island destination, which has become emblematic of the show and create an enthralling physical and mental isolation for the players from the outside world. As the season’s challenges and twists were introduced in the tropical paradise, its calming waves and sun-bathed beaches were soon starkly contrasted by the intensely escalating battle to become the sole survivor.

Where Was Survivor Season 33 Filmed?

‘Survivor Season 33’ was filmed entirely in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. It was the second season to film in Fiji after the thirteenth, ‘Survivor: Fiji.’ According to reports, principal photography was carried out between March and May of 2015, with shoots of the pre-jury being carried out in Australia. Filming came to an abrupt halt on the second day of the competition due to Severe Tropical Cyclone Zena, which left the production team scrambling to rebuild the destroyed challenge props and the new Tribal Council set. While the evacuated participants returned from base camp nine days later, it took two weeks to rebuild the setpieces in their entirety.

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

The Mamanuca Islands, a volcanic archipelago nestled in Fiji’s pristine waters, served as a captivating backdrop for ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X,’ offering a stunning yet challenging terrain for the intense competition. Notably, while season 13 was also filmed in Fiji, it featured a different location than the 2016 iteration. Speaking of the perfection of Fiji’s islands for shooting ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X,’ presenter Jeff Probst said, “We are in the greatest location of all time. This is my favorite spot. I love it. Beautiful islands, amazing water, great underwater shots, lots of fishing, and great camp life.”

He added, “I can’t stress how much I enjoyed it, and the audience will too. It’s everything you want in a Survivor location.” These islands, renowned for their postcard-perfect white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush tropical vegetation, provided a visually striking setting for the ‘Survivor’ series. So much so, that the creators of the show fell for the destination, and have to-date continued to film in the Mamanuca Islands since season 33. In addition to being a fitting backdrop for the series, filming in the islands reportedly saves time and production costs required for relocation.

The deal is further sweetened by the Fiji government’s interest in keeping the show in their country, offering incentives to the production on top of other facilities. As a prime filming location, the Mamanuca Islands offered production crews ample opportunities for compelling cinematography and dramatic challenges. The islands have become recognizable for their role as testing grounds in the ‘Survivor’ series, but they have also been featured in the show ‘Treasure Island,’ as well as the landmark survival movie, Tom Hank’s ‘Cast Away.’

