Is Cast Away a True Story? Is Chuck Noland Based on Real Person?

The 2000 adventure drama ‘Cast Away’ follows FedEx employee Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks), who gets marooned on an island after his plane goes down in the Pacific Ocean. Left alone with only a few packages on the deserted island, the protagonist is forced to spend the next four years in complete solitude.

For his portrayal of the intense changes that Chuck goes through during his time on the island, Tom Hanks was nominated for an Oscar. The film traces a remarkable story of survival that seems to have a ring of truth to it. After all, there have been instances of people getting marooned. Let’s take a look at whether ‘Cast Away’ is based on a true story or not.

Is Cast Away Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Cast Away’ is not based on a true story. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis from a script penned by William Broyles Jr. The story seems to have evolved through contributions from Zemeckis, Broyles, and lead actor Tom Hanks. In a 2017 Actor Roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks described how each of the aforementioned three brought a part of the story, which added to the finished whole.

Hanks also revealed that he embarked on the project in order to examine the concept of a person living alone for four years and the effects it might have on said individual. It apparently took six years for the three to come together and give form to the idea. Another source of inspiration was an article about FedEx that the actor read, which got him wondering what would happen if one of the many cargo planes flying over the Pacific Ocean were to crash. This is exactly the scenario that the film depicts. In case you were curious, there don’t seem to be any real-life incidences of FedEx employees ever getting marooned on an island.

Despite its fictional story, some serious research and thought went into the script, which is why it all seems so realistic. As part of his research, Broyles actually stranded himself on an island off the coast of Mexico to experience firsthand the challenges the protagonist, Chuck, would face. Apart from honing survival techniques later portrayed by Hanks in the movie, it was here that Broyles came across a washed-up Wilson volleyball, which went on to become Chuck’s iconic companion.

The movie examines the mental and physical changes that the lead character undergoes during his time on the island, the epiphanies and joys of things we take for granted, and the process of readjusting to living a normal life as part of society after having been removed from it for so long. Despite some very realistic aspects, ‘Cast Away’ is in itself a work of fiction. According to Broyles, it focuses on exploring not just the physical but also the mental and spiritual challenges faced by a solitary man pitted against nature.

Perhaps one other source of inspiration could be the story of Alexander Selkirk, a real-life 18-century Scottish sailor who was marooned for four years (the same amount of time Chuck is marooned in the movie). According to accounts, in the time that he spent on the island, Selkirk developed a number of survival skills. Once again, this seems quite similar to Chuck’s experience. Though it can’t be confirmed that ‘Cast Away’ draws directly from it, Selkirk’s story is widely known to have inspired Daniel Defoe’s iconic adventure novel ‘Robinson Crusoe.’

‘Cast Away’ is essentially a fictional idea that is masterfully executed. The story presents a situation that is remarkable but still in the realms of possibility. Through the fictional plot, the filmmakers explore the intense repercussions of extreme solitude. ‘Cast Away’ tries to realistically depict the experience of a marooned man, and since most of us won’t know what it really feels like, we might as well believe the movie.

