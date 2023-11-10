Team Ninja Warrior: Where is the TV Show Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘Team Ninja Warrior’ is a reality obstacle-course game TV series created by Ushio Higuchi that pits together the former participants of the parent show who are divided into teams of three as they race against each other through a physically challenging set of obstacles. The tasks demand the contestants to run, crawl, jump, climb, hang, and swing in order to get to the finish line and get their hands on the grand prize, becoming the Team Ninja champion.

Apart from the nail-biting and intriguing obstacle course, the presence of the three lively hosts —Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Alex Curry — also keeps the viewers entertained through each episode of ‘Team Ninja Warrior.’ After the first two seasons, the show was renamed to ‘American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja’ from the third season onwards. In order to keep things fresh and interesting, the obstacle course is changed frequently along with the backdrop, which raises questions about the shooting locations in the minds of the viewers.

Team Ninja Warrior Filming Location

‘Team Ninja Warrior’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. As per reports, the shooting of the inaugural iteration of the spin-off took place in October 2015, over the course of three days. The production of the following two seasons also seemingly followed a similar pattern as reports suggest that the third season of the series was also shot in October 2017.

Los Angeles County, California

The production team of ‘Team Ninja Warrior’ sets up camp in Los Angeles County, a county located in the southern part of the state of California. For recording many pivotal sequences of the game show, the filming unit set up camp in the city of Long Beach, where they built an expansive set that involved the crazy obstacle course all the competitors participated in. Known for its waterfront attractions and sports activities, such as surfing, water skiing, sailing, Long Beach Marathon, Basketball, and Baseball, Long Beach serves as the ideal filming site for a show like ‘Team Ninja Warrior.’

Moreover, a major chunk of shooting takes place in the city of Los Angeles AKA the City of Angels as well. The filming unit utilizes the locales of the Southern Californian city and builds another obstacle course for ‘Team Ninja Warrior’ in an open area, away from downtown Los Angeles. In the backdrop, you might be able to spot some skyscrapers and landmarks while the contestants indulge in the tasks. Moreover, the establishing and aerial shots of the cityscape capture several attractions like the Los Angeles City Hall, the Hollywood Sign, Venice Beach, Griffith Observatory, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

