Where Was The Bear Season 3 Filmed?

The creation of Christopher Storer, FX’s ‘The Bear,’ is a Primetime Emmy Awards-winning comedy-drama series that focuses primarily on the journey of a young yet highly talented chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and of those around him, including his cousin Richie. The third season picks up right after the events of season 2’s finale as Carny and his crew are ready to do whatever it takes to reach perfection with The Bear and its food.

As they reach new heights, the chefs discover that success and stress are its consequences. In the third season, members of The Bear demand more from themselves as they strive for greatness. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri reprise their respective roles and captivate the audience with their compelling performances once again with help from the supporting cast, which includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. Again, the setting of the show for the third season is Chicago, as the hustle and bustle of the city is somewhat represented within the four walls of The Bear’s kitchen.

The Bear Season 3 Filming Locations

The third season of ‘The Bear’ was shot in its entirety in Illinois, particularly in the Chicago metropolitan area. According to reports, principal photography for the third iteration of the drama series got underway in February 2024 and went on for the next three months, before getting wrapped up in May of the same year. Just like the previous seasons, the cast and crew members had a great time shooting the series in several familiar as well as unfamiliar Illinois locations.

Chicago, Illinois

For shooting all the pivotal sequences of ‘The Bear’ season 3, the filming unit once again took over the bustling streets and neighborhoods of the Chicago metropolitan area, which consists of the city of Chicago and the surrounding areas. First and foremost, the primary setting of the fictional titular restaurant remained the same for season 3 as the production team set up camp in and around Mr. Beef at 666 North Orleans Street in Chicago. In early March 2024, various cast and crew members were spotted taping important scenes in and around Aikana Chicago at 652 West Randolph Street. However, it is temporarily closed at the moment.

Thank you @TheBearFX for the shirts. We look forward to seeing Season 3! pic.twitter.com/QA4GFZtiqg — Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) June 11, 2024

Several key portions for the third season of ‘The Bear’ were also lensed in Lou Mitchell’s at 565 West Jackson Boulevard, supposedly in late April 2024. In the same month, the Lincoln Park neighborhood and surrounding areas like Southport Avenue also served as prominent shooting sites for the season. A scene featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s character, Richie, and Matty Matheson’s character, Neil Fak, was reportedly shot on the corner of Hoyne Avenue and Cortez Street as they emerged from the first floor of one of the residential buildings in the area.

Filming of The Bear season 3 in Evanston. @jamieleecurtis and Jeremy Allen White on set. pic.twitter.com/dePram8ed2 — Luis Castañeda (@Luis_Casta220) May 2, 2024

The neighborhoods of Ukrainian Village and Armour Square in Chicago were also turned into film sets for recording additional portions. It is highly likely that a few interior and exterior scenes were also taped in Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen at 1141 South Jefferson Street in Chicago, which is described as the oldest, biggest, and best-known deli in the entire city. Furthermore, the filming unit of ‘The Bear’ season 3 traveled outside of the City of Chicago to record scenes in the city of Evanston, which is located on the North Shore along Lake Michigan. In particular, the area outside a church, possibly Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 1012 Lake Street, served as the backdrop for a few scenes. Additional portions for the third round were also filmed in the village of Skokie in Illinois’ Cook County.

