Where Was The Circle Season 6 Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous British TV show, Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ is an interesting and unique competition reality series that is based around social media. The sixth season is not any different from the previous seasons as it also revolves around different contestants, all of whom compete to become the top influencer. Meanwhile, the players also tend to strategize and plot against other competitors while attempting to take home the grand cash prize of $100,000.

Apart from the intriguing challenges, the host Michelle Buteau, and the drama that ensues through each episode, keep the viewers entertained and gripped by the show. However, there are a couple of changes this season — the inclusion of an AI bot as the ultimate catfish and the change in the setting and locations of the competition.

The Circle Season 6 Filming Location

Filming for season 6 of ‘The Circle’ was moved to an entirely different location. While the previous seasons were shot in England, the cast and crew of the show headed to the state of Georgia, particularly in the city of Atlanta. As per reports, the principal photography for the sixth installment seemingly took place in the fall of 2023.

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences of ‘The Circle’ season 6 were lensed in the capital of Georgia — Atlanta. Located in Fulton County, the city’s Sonder Midtown South building at 126 Renaissance Parkway Northeast served as one of the primary production locations for the show’s sixth iteration. Besides that, various key interior portions were also taped using the facilities of the Pangea Studios at 3133 Continental Colony Parkway Southwest. Home to six Turnkey Soundstages, the studio complex also consists of a residential backlot, commercial kitchen, dining area, 30 dressing rooms, and make-up stations, making it a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions.

The art director Karen Weber was given the responsibility of transforming the appearance of ten apartments in the Sonder Midtown South building. For the furniture of the rooms, Karen and her team sourced it primarily from vintage shops, salvage yards, and prop houses in and around Atlanta. Her main aim was to make all the spaces feel distinct and visionary. In an interview with Decider, she opened up about her experience of shooting in Atlanta. She said, “Atlanta is a dream come true. The people I’ve met have just been so overwhelmingly sweet and wonderful.”

After starting with the basics, such as color combination, wallpaper patterns, and textures, Karen focused on giving different vibes to different rooms. For instance, while one room was designed to be “really bright high energy,” the others were created to feel more adult and restful. Since the competitors of the show had to live in these spaces for a prolonged amount of time, her priority was to create comfortable rooms.

