Where is The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin Filmed?

Created by Stuart Lane, Ian Jarvis, and Claire Downes, Apple TV+’s ‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ is a period comedy series that sheds a spotlight on the titular character and gives a fictionalized account of the legendary British motorway robber. Known for his charm, showmanship, and hair, Dick Turpin embarks on a series of new and wild adventures, with the support of his gang of rogues who are willing to do anything for him.

In the meantime, Turpin and his team attempt to get the better of a thief-taker and corrupt lawman named Jonathan Wilde. Led by the compelling performance of Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin, the historical show also features impressive performances from other actors in supporting roles, including Hugh Bonneville, Asim Chaudhry, Tamsin Greig, Mark Heap, and Ellie White. The setting of the days bygone, which is complemented by the costumes, sets the tone for the narrative and sparks curiosity among many viewers about the actual filming locations.

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin is Filmed Across England

‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ is filmed across different parts of England, especially Kent, Shropshire, and London. While reports suggest that the principal photography for the inaugural iteration got underway in April 2022, the bulk of the shooting supposedly took place around the summer of 2023. So, let us take a closer look at all the places that served as the filming sites for the Apple TV+ production!

Kent, England

A major chunk of ‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ is lensed in the county of Kent situated in the South East England region. The medieval-style Bygone Farm is one of the sites that hosts the production of the comedy series. It takes one to the bygone days and serves as the perfect backdrop for an ancient village setting. Stretching onto parkland and grass fields, the extraordinary farm location consists of an oak barn, courtyard, exterior of traditional farmhouse, hardstanding tracks, and more.

Moreover, several important scenes are taped in and around the villages of Chiddingstone and Penshurst. Constructed in 1756, the historic Fort Amherst is also utilized by the filming unit of ‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin.’ It was built to protect the regions against French invasion but is now a tourist attraction with insightful tours provided through the tunnel complex. As per reports, the High Rocks on High Rocks Lane in Tunbridge Wells also turns into a filming site for the Apple TV+ series.

Shropshire, England

For the purpose of filming, the production team of ‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ also sets up camp in Shropshire. Specifically, they utilize the premise of the Ludlow Castle on Castle Square in Ludlow, Shropshire. Considered one of the finest medieval ruins in all of England, Ludlow Castle is known for its rich medieval architecture and the contrasting lush green spaces in the surroundings. Given its proximity to various prominent production companies in Manchester and Birmingham, Shropshire is quite a favorable filming site for many filmmakers.

London, England

Additional portions of ‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ are also recorded in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members were seen taping several season 1 scenes around Harrods at 87-135 Brompton Road in London.

