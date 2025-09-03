Where Was The Conjuring Last Rites Filmed?

Directed by Michael Chaves, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is the ninth addition to ‘The Conjuring’ universe created by James Wan, and the fourth installment in the titular series. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise the roles of real-life paranormal investigating couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, who arrive at a home in Pennsylvania in 1986 that the residents claim to be haunted. Soon, Lorraine realizes that the place is possessed by a demon with whom they had crossed paths in their first supernatural encounter as a couple. The supernatural horror movie is based on the real-life investigation into the alleged haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania and marks the end of the original film series.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Filming Locations

While the events of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ take place in Pennsylvania in 1986, filming did not take place on location. It was instead carried out across the pond in England in the United Kingdom. Principal photography for the film began in September 2024 and concluded in November of the same year. Incidentally, the actual Smurl house, around which the story essentially revolves, is located at 328 Chase Street, West Pittston. However, it wasn’t utilized for filming purposes. The movie also shares a glimpse into its version of the Ed and Lorraine Warren family home and occult museum, which houses supposedly haunted artifacts, including the infamous Annabelle doll. While the actual home and museum stands at 30 Knollwood Drive in Monroe, Connecticut, it was also recreated in England.

Hertfordshire, England

Situated 28 miles north of the national capital city of London, the ceremonial county of Hertfordshire in south east England served as one of the primary shooting locations of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites.’ The landscape is primarily rural, with old architecture and wide open spaces, which makes it an enticing place to lens horror projects. The region is also home to many large film and television studios, especially in the villages of Elstree, Leavesden, and Bovingdon.

One of the most prominent locations of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ filmed in Hertfordshire is the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren. While the real home of the paranormal investigators is in Monroe, Connecticut, the Warren House at 31, Bayford Green, stood in for the locale in the movie. The rustic building surrounded by greenery served as the perfect place to establish the air of spookiness that drapes around the couple in the film. A number of outdoor sequences in the movie were shot at Knebworth Park, which is renowned for its stately gardens. The place is also home to the Gothic mansion Tudor House and frequently hosts concerts and other open-air festivals. Hertfordshire has always been a favorite among horror filmmakers and has been the backdrop of projects such as ‘The Gorge,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ ‘The Descent,’ and ‘Sleepy Hollow.’

London, England

Some of the sequences of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ were filmed in London, the capital city of England. The historic cityscape, with streets lined with quaint architectural structures, served as the perfect place to capture a few outdoor scenes. Indoor sets and studio set-ups were also likely used as per the need. Apart from the Michael Chaves directorial, other films that had London as their chosen filming destination include ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Alien,’ ’28 Days Later,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘The Invisible Man,’ and ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe,’ among others.

As it marks the final installment in the ‘Conjuring’ movie franchise, Vera Farmiga penned an emotional note, celebrating the bond between her and her long-time co-star Patrick Wilson, on his final day on set. “I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu. Yeah… I got them feels today. It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. Here’s to 12 years,” she penned. Patrick also shared a heartwarming farewell note, which read, in part, “Our fake marriage has lasted longer than many real ones. I adore you.” While the chapter comes to a close with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ the cinematic legacy the team carved will surely stay on forever.

