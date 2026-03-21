Where is The Faithful: Women of the Bible Filmed?

From the mind of René Echevarria, Fox’s ‘The Faithful: Women of the Bible’ is a historical drama series adapted from the Christian Old Testament’s ‘Book of Genesis.’ The narrative follows the interwoven stories of five women — Sarah, Hagar, Rebekah, Leah, and Rachel — who have their own battles to fight. The married woman, Sarah, wife of Abraham, makes a complicated decision through Hagar in her desperation to have a child of her own. Rebekah desires to secure the fate of her favorite son, but ends up causing a sibling rivalry when she intervenes in her sons’ lives.

As for the sisters, Leah and Rachel, they become rivals in love and motherhood, eroding their foundational bond. Featuring stellar performances from Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, Natacha Karam, Alexa Davalos, Millie Brady, Blu Hunt, Tom Mison, Tom Payne, and Ben Robson, the show takes place in an open landscape, including rugged and hilly terrains and grasslands, which play a key role in establishing the visual elements of the narrative.

The Faithful: Women of the Bible Filming Locations

‘The Faithful: Women of the Bible’ was shot primarily in Italy, particularly in Rome and Matera. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Fox production commenced in July 2025 and continued for a couple of months before wrapping up around September of the same year. Describing her stay in Italy during the shooting process, Minnie Driver, who portrays Sarah, stated, “The deep, mind altering heat of Rome and the surrounding countryside, shooting outside in a fever dream and still an abiding love of this place…”

Rome, Italy

The capital city of Italy — Rome — served as one of the primary production locations for ‘The Faithful: Women of the Bible.’ From what we can tell, the filming unit set up camp in the countryside near Rome in order to accurately depict the era and landscape of the narrative. According to reports, a quarry near the capital city also features in the background of various exterior scenes. The production team also seemingly made the most of the facilities at one of the film studios situated in or around Rome, such as Cinecittà. Rome’s landscape is full of period architecture and historical landmarks, making the city an ideal filming site for period projects.

Matera, Italy

Several pivotal sequences for ‘The Faithful: Women of the Bible’ were also lensed in the city of Matera, which is the capital of the eponymous province located in the region of Basilicata. Lying on the right bank of the Gravina river, Matera offers a host of natural areas, including the Murgia National Park, Gravina di Matera, Saracen village, San Giuliano Regional Reserve, the Tramontano Castle, and more. It is likely that you might spot a few of these in the historical series. Other notable movies and TV shows shot in Matera include ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ ‘Ben-Hur,’ ‘The Book of Clarence,’ ‘The Omen,’ ‘Mary Magdalene,’ ‘The Nativity Story,’ ‘The Young Messiah,’ ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli,’ and ‘Revelations.’

Read More: Where is Scarpetta Filmed? All Shooting Locations