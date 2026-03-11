Where is Scarpetta Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the bestselling ‘Kay Scarpetta’ book series written by Patricia Cornwell, Prime Video’s ‘Scarpetta’ is a crime thriller drama series that centers on the titular skillful forensic pathologist, Dr. Kay Scarpetta, who makes the most of advanced forensic technology to solve gruesome crimes. Through her experience and unnerving eye, the medical examiner serves as the voice of the victims and does her best to identify a serial killer on the loose.

Set against the backdrop of two timelines spanning Scarpetta’s decades-long career, the mystery show chronicles her earlier years as a pathologist in the late 1990s and the present day, when she investigates a grisly murder. Besides confronting her professional grudges, the protagonist also navigates her personal relationships. Created by Elizabeth Sarnoff, the series stars Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Rosy McEwen, Jake Cannavale, Hunter Parrish, and Amanda Righetti. The suspenseful tale unfolds in different settings, including Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina, to depict different stages of Scarpetta’s life and career.

Scarpetta Filming Locations

‘Scarpetta’ is reportedly shot entirely in Nashville, Tennessee, which doubles as various southern cities. Originally, the shooting for the debut season was scheduled to commence in September 2024, but it was postponed to the next month. Principal photography then continued for about five months before wrapping in early March 2025. Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, took to social media after the conclusion of the shooting and expressed her gratitude. She stated, “IT TAKES A VILLAGE TO MAKE A TV SHOW FROM A GREAT BOOK SERIES COME TO SCREEN LIFE! #scarpetta SEASON ONE IS DONE FOR JLC and I COULDN’T BE A PROUDER PRODUCER/ACTOR!”

Nashville, Tennessee

To paint the visual canvas of ‘Scarpetta,’ the production team settled on Nashville in Tennessee. Due to its diverse range of neighborhoods and suburban areas, the crew was able to replicate a variety of settings using multiple locations in the capital city. In particular, several streets, homes, and local structures were decked up and reimagined as convincing stand-ins. In the heart of the state, the team recreated the dynamic landscape of Richmond, Virginia, the southern charm of Charleston, South Carolina, as well as the zeal of Miami, Florida. About two miles east of downtown Nashville, the cast and crew also taped some scenes at the 206-acre Mount Olivet Funeral Home & Cemetery at 1101 Lebanon Pike.

The show features several flashback sequences that depict the events that unfold in Scarpetta’s life in New Jersey. Nestled in the Hadley Bend section of eastern Davidson County, the neighborhood of Old Hickory Village doubled as New Jersey during the 70s for the aforementioned scenes. In the same county, filming also took place in Berry Hill, technically a city as well as a neighborhood that lies just south of downtown Nashville. The team also shot a portion at Little Hats Market in the Germantown neighborhood. Located at 1120 4th Avenue North #101, the market is renowned for its preserved architecture and 18th-century-inspired aesthetic, which aided in the creation of the historical ambiance required for the show.

Furthermore, the empty commercial spaces in the Donelson neighborhood, specifically along Music Valley Drive and near the Scoreboard area, served as shooting sites for the Nicole Kidman starrer. The cast and crew members were also spotted around the Tennessee State Capitol at 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, which features in several outdoor scenes involving legal and government proceedings. In February 2025, the city of Spring Hill, situated south of Nashville, also hosted the production of ‘Scarpetta,’ as its suburban landscapes depicted the residential neighborhoods in the narrative.

