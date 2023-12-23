Netflix’s The Manny: Where Was the Show Shot?

Originally titled ‘El Niñero,’ Netflix’s ‘The Manny’ is a Mexican family comedy series starring Sandra Echeverría as Jimena, a busy executive who struggles to juggle her personal and professional life. In a moment of panic, she hires a rancher named Gabriel as her manny to take care of her children. This turns her life upside down as he challenges her perspective on gender roles as well as love.

Besides Sandra, the show also features hilarious onscreen performances from Anthony Giuletti, Alexander Tavizon, Cassandra Iturralde, and Moisés Arizmendi. Created by Carolina Rivera, the family drama unfolds mostly in and around Jimena’s house where the tension between her and Gabriel rises with each episode, keeping the viewers guessing about the future of their relationship and the filming locations of the Netflix production.

Where is The Manny Filmed?

‘The Manny’ is filmed extensively in Mexico, particularly in the western part of the state. The production on the inaugural iteration of the comedy-drama series likely commenced in early 2023, particularly in the month of February, and went on for a few weeks before wrapping up in March 2023. Let’s put the spotlight on the specific sites that serve as a shooting site for the Mexican series.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Shooting of ‘The Manny’ takes place in the city of Guadalajara in Jalisco, located in the heart of the Western-Pacific area of the country. Interestingly, the show is more or less taped on location across many destinations in Guadalajara, also known as Pearl of the West. A visually aesthetic property, enhanced with white and grey wash and minimalistic design, in the area doubles up as the abode of the ambitious and independent Jimena and her three kids. For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of the Netflix production also move around several areas, ranging from local markets to busy streets, in the capital city of Jalisco to breathe life into the unique characters and their world.

During the course of recording the first installment of ‘El Niñero,’ the cast members and the production team, comprising skilled technicians from art, direction, camera, costume, makeup and every other department had a lot of fun and made lasting friends and memories. Iván Amozurrutia, who essays the titular character of Gabriel AKA the Manny (Man+Nanny), took to Instagram and shared his experience working on the show.

Extending his gratitude to the team with a lovely picture and a heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Surround yourself with cool people and everything will be fine!! The Best Crew!! Thank you for everything you do to bring a project forward, for raffles, unveiling, putting in some good stuff, for your talent, for your delivery!!” Often labelled as the home of mariachi music and tequila, Guadalajara is a global city that’s known for its lively music scene, vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, rich history, as well as the warmth and hospitality of its people.

In addition, several historical landmarks are scattered around the city, ornamented with colonial architecture. All of the aforementioned factors, along with the tax credit provided by the country make it a popular filming destination for a wide variety of movie and TV projects from across the world. Aside from ‘The Manny,’ Guadalajara has also served as the filming site for ‘The Amazing Catfish,’ ‘Monstrously Alone,’ ‘Who Speaks Love,’ and many others.

