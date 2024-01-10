The Trust A Game of Greed: Where is the Game Show Filmed?

Unlike most of the game shows, ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed’ involves the contestants who start with the cash prize of a million dollars at their disposal; all they have to do is split it equally amongst themselves. Either that or they can vote each other out weekly to keep more money to take home for themselves. The game show brings together a group of eleven strangers who anonymously vote each other out of the villa in an attempt to increase their share of cash by the end.

Meanwhile, the contestants must partake in a series of tests that reveal their backgrounds and personality traits, which can be used to determine if they are a team player or not. Apart from its unique and interesting format, what makes it all the more entertaining is the host Brooke Baldwin. The contestants stay inside a luxurious villa just by the sea where all the drama between them ensues, giving rise to questions regarding the filming sites of ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed.’

The Trust: A Game of Greed Shooting Locations

‘The Trust: A Game of Greed’ is filmed in the Dominican Republic, with the cast and crew setting up camp right by the Caribbean. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series took place in the month of March 2023. So, let’s take a look at the specific site where the suspenseful game show is shot!

Dominican Republic

The shooting of ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed’ was carried out on the Dominican Republic, which is situated on the island of Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles archipelago of the Caribbean Sea. The filming unit reportedly took over a luxurious villa, which is situated right on the coast, and made the most of all its rooms and amenities to tape the debut season of the game show. One can notice that the modern interiors of the villa work in contrast to the natural scenery of the outdoor areas of the property.

Having a tropical rainforest climate in the coastal and lowland areas and a diverse topography, the Dominican Republic makes for a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions, including a competitive game show like ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed.’ Moreover, it also provides other kinds of benefits, such as tax incentives, proximity to the States, access to all types of filming equipment, a stable political and economic state, and many more. Apart from ‘The Trust: A Game of Greed,’ the Dominican Republic has hosted the production of several other reality shows over the years, including ‘Are You the One?,’ ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Exes,’ ‘Love in the Wild,’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’

