Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move: Where Was Season 3 Filmed?

Created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move‘ is a dating reality television series that follows a group of couples on the cusp of getting married. However, while one wishes to get married, the other wants more time. Thus, in this social experiment, the marriage-desiring ones give an ultimatum to their respective partners. The first phase involves the temporary split of the original couple and getting into a trial marriage with another individual from a different relationship.

Once this phase is completed, they get to reunite with their original partner and make a decision about their future — if they wish to work on their relationship, lead a single life, or start another relationship with a new partner. The hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, lend a helping hand to the couples as they try to navigate their relationships, both new and old. Given the visually appealing locations where the couples go for dates or stay, questions about the actual filming sites are bound to arise.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Season 3 Filming Locations

The third season of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move’ was reportedly lensed in Arizona, primarily across the Phoenix metropolitan area. From the looks of it, the principal photography for season 3 seemingly took place during the summer of 2024 over the course of a couple of months or so.

Phoenix Metropolitan Area, Arizona

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move’ season 3 were lensed in the Phoenix metropolitan area, also known as the Valley of the Sun or simply The Valley. As per reports, the initial date sequences between the couples before “The Choice” were shot at different eateries and establishments, including The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa at 6902 East Greenway Parkway and Balcony Bar Rooftop Lounge at East 5th Avenue, both situated in the city of Scottsdale. In addition, the Palma Restaurant at 903 North 2nd Street in the city of Phoenix also served as a filming site for the date portions.

At the time of the experiment, the couples moved into different apartments at the AVE Phoenix Terra apartment complex at 555 North 5th Avenue in Phoenix. During the shooting process, the different couples could be seen spending time at different places across the metropolitan area. For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several key scenes in and around The Vig Fillmore at 606 North 4th Avenue and Châm Pang Lanes at 903 North 2nd Street. The filming unit of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move’ also took over a couple of more spots across the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Basketball Ingredients at 1050 North Fairway Drive Ste C101 in Avondale and Camelback Boxing Gym at 7001 North 15th Street in Phoenix.

In order to celebrate Guys Night, the male participants went to the Highball Cocktail Bar at 1514 North 7th Avenue in Phoenix, where they relaxed over some drinks. Furthermore, in the establishing shots of the metropolitan area, it is highly likely that you might be able to spot multiple landmarks and prominent buildings, such as the Arizona Territorial – Arizona State Capitol, St. Mary’s Basilica – officially known as The Church of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Chase Field, and the US Bank Center.

Read More: Where is The Ultimatum Marry or Move On Season 2 Filmed?