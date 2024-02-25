The Voice: Where Was Season 25 Shot?

Taking inspiration from the original ‘The Voice of Holland,’ John de Mol created the long-running singing competition series ‘The Voice,’ which has seen some popular musical artists judge the contestants over the years, including Usher, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, CeeLo Green, and more. The NBC show consists of four stages in total — Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance Shows. The contestants must go through all these stages and showcase their singing talents in front of a host of judges, with US$100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group on the line.

Season 25 of ‘The Voice’ followed the same format but there was a change when it came to the judges. While Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper, and John Legend returned as coaches/judges, Niall Horan was replaced by two new coaches Country music duo Dan + Shay, who had their own special double coaching chair. Moreover, the ever-so-entertaining Carson Daly returned as the presenter for the 25th edition of the series. Apart from being gripped by the musical performances of the contestants, some of you were also likely intrigued by the interior setting and the stage where the magic happened, eager to learn all about the actual filming locations.

The Voice Season 25 Was Filmed in California

The location the production team chose for taping season 25 of ‘The Voice’ was in the same vein as the shooting site of several other installments of NBC’s reality TV juggernaut — the sprawling city of Los Angeles, California. In the Bear State, the filming likely took place sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. In accordance with the pattern set by its precursors, the 25th season was shot extensively in an enclosed place. Let’s get you familiar with the exact spot where the filming of the season took place.

Los Angeles County, California

The majority of ‘The Voice’ season 25 was filmed in Los Angeles County in Southern California. Since the format bounds almost the whole chunk of the show to take place indoors, it is natural that a production facility was utilized to tape the installment. Although the recording of the portion that showcases the background of some of the contestants was likely shot at their residences and around their hometowns, the cast and crew were particularly gathered on a customized set on the Universal Studios Lot, for nearly the entirety of the season. The film and television studio complex is located at 100 Universal City Plaza in Universal City within the San Fernando Valley region of the county.

The studio has graced the visual backdrop of multiple seasons of the NBC production. Taking the aforementioned points into account, it is not surprising that the establishment provided its facilities for shooting yet another season, especially considering this installment marks the silver jubilee of the singing competition series. Since the commencement of its services, Universal Studios Lot has aided the creation of many movies and television shows. Apart from ‘The Voice,’ it has doubled up as a shooting spot for the sports-themed reality show ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and another hit talent show ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Besides the competition shows, it has also assisted in lensing talk shows that largely occupy a single setting, such as ‘The Jack Benny Show,’ ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,’ ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ among others. For numerous decades, Universal Studios Lot has served as a prominent filming spot for filmmakers across the world. Apart from the helmers of the productions, it also attracts the attention of tourists who often sign up for the guided/non-guided tours of the lot and the soundstages in order to get an insight into the world beyond the screen and gather some interesting trivia and behind-the-scenes facts about popular movies and television shows.

Read More: Is The Voice Scripted?