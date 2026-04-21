Where Was This Is a Gardening Show Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘This Is a Gardening Show’ is a lighthearted six-part documentary reality series that follows actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis, who approaches the world of gardening with sincere curiosity and interest, mixed with a bit of self-effacing humor. During his gardening journey, he interviews not only gardening experts but also curious kids as he learns all about the field alongside the audience. The funny yet informative show provides the viewers with accessible, valuable, and educational tools to implement in their own backyards. In the series, Zach spends time in lush green areas, examining and learning about different gardens.

This Is a Gardening Show Filming Locations

‘This Is a Gardening Show’ is filmed primarily in British Columbia, especially on Vancouver Island and the nearby Gulf Islands. From what we can tell, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series took place sometime in 2025 over the course of several weeks. The vast and versatile landscape that the province of British Columbia offers makes it an ideal filming destination for all kinds of shows, including the Netflix production.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

A majority of ‘This Is a Gardening Show’ was lensed across Vancouver Island, including near Mount Washington. During the shooting process, Zach and the rest of the crew members set up camp in and around the Brooklyn Elementary School at 1290 Guthrie Road in the town of Comox. There, Zach interacted with local students and imparted knowledge about gardening. The filming unit also took over several private farms and gardens around Comox Valley and other areas across Vancouver Island.

Gulf Islands, British Columbia

Filming of the documentary series also took place in the Gulf Islands in British Columbia. To showcase the practical aspects of gardening and food production, the cast and crew also visited the scenic archipelago in the Salish Sea (Strait of Georgia) between mainland British Columbia and Vancouver Island. In particular, a portion of the taping was carried out in one of the Northern Gulf Islands called Denman Island. Part of the Comox Valley Regional District in the province, the eco-conscious destination is known for its natural reserves, including lush forests, wetlands, hiking trails, diverse wildlife, and a stunning mix of beaches that exude unique charm. Therefore, choosing the island as a shooting spot proved ideal for the production team.

During a conversation with Deadline, director Brook Linder talked about his experience of being a part of the project. He stated, “Making this show often felt like Zach’s excuse to talk to other gardeners. I kinda think his garden was struggling and he needed help he couldn’t get by walking up to these people in their backyard. You will see a grown man honestly gasp when shown the proper way to plant a seed. This is peak TV.”

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