Where is The Bachelorette 2026 Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ is a dating show that revolves around a single bachelorette who has multiple charming men at her disposal, one of whom could turn out to be the one for her. The woman, who is usually a former contestant from one of the seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ greets each male contestant before they are eliminated one by one following rose ceremonies. By the time the final rose ceremony rolls around, the bachelorette must choose between two contestants. In season 22, influencer and reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, who also featured on Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ is the bachelorette who embarks on a journey to find true love. Taylor and her potential partners go on multiple dates in a variety of picturesque settings, enhancing the visual appeal of the reality series.

The Bachelorette 2026 Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22 took place in California, Colorado, Nevada, and Florida, especially in Agoura Hills, Steamboat Springs, Las Vegas, and Miami. A few portions were also reportedly lensed in Saint Lucia. According to reports, principal photography commenced in late October 2025 and wrapped up within two months, in December of the same year.

Agoura Hills, California

Following the pattern of many previous ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ seasons, the Villa De La Vina, also known as the Bachelor Mansion, served as a production location yet again as Taylor Frankie Paul met with her potential romantic interests at the lavish property for the first time. Situated at 2351 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, the 9,000-square-foot home offers a host of luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool, along with six bedrooms and 10 baths, accommodating up to 26 people at a time. Besides the pool area, the series of archways meant to resemble an aqueduct and the fountain at the main entrance also feature as contestants make their way inside the property to impress the bachelorette.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Several important scenes for the 22nd season of ‘The Bachelorette’ were also lensed in and around the municipality of Steamboat Springs, situated in Colorado’s Routt County. In November 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions about 20 miles north of the municipality. A group date sequence involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her male suitors was reportedly filmed in the unincorporated community of Clark.

Las Vegas, Nevada

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22 also traveled to the city of Las Vegas. As the bachelorette and the contestants go on dates in Sin City, the city’s iconic landmarks and buildings feature in establishing and exterior shots, including the Strat and several Strip establishments, such as MGM Grand Las Vegas, Horseshoe Las Vegas, the Venetian Las Vegas, and Guardian Angel Cathedral.

Miami, Florida

The coastal city of Miami also reportedly hosted the shooting of the dating show’s 22nd round. Also known as the Magic City, Miami is home to many beaches, rivers, canals, marinas, and bays, making it ideal for various outdoor activities, such as fishing, boating, sailing, and canoeing. The city has served as a filming destination for several other reality shows, including ‘Married at First Sight,’ ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami,’ and ‘Blind Date.’

Saint Lucia

Additional portions for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22 were also shot on the island country of Saint Lucia, situated in the eastern Caribbean. According to reports, the final episode, in which Taylor gets engaged to her chosen male suitor, was lensed on the picturesque island, surrounded by open water and natural landscape.

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