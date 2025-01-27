Where is The Bachelor 2025 Filmed?

Season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’ features a number of romantic locations as contestants compete for the affection of Grant Ellis, a day trader living in Newark, New Jersey. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the reality series is known for its simple but iconic premise, offering women the chance to start a relationship with the season’s lead. However, it is only as effective as the grand backdrops utilized throughout the episodes. To that end, the environment and atmosphere lend a breathtaking quality to the drama unfolding on screen, especially as matters of the heart get involved in the discussion. The production of season 29 ups the ante and brings some stunning and incredibly romantic locations into the mix for fans to enjoy, only adding to the excitement.

The Bachelor Season 29 Filming Locations

‘The Bachelor’ season 29 is filmed in a number of cities around the world. The crew set up shop in California, specifically in the neighborhoods of Agoura Hills and Los Angeles. Filming also takes place in Spain’s capital city, Madrid, and Edinburgh, Scotland. Some scenes are also recorded in the Dominican Republic. Principal photography for the season began on September 18, 2024, and was wrapped up by October 31. The wide array of locations helped bring a sense of cultural immersion to the reality dating show and introduced fans to various eye-catching destinations. It fosters a deeper connection with the central themes of love, romance, and magic, which are echoed through the impressive backdrops and an adventurous spirit.

Agoura Hills, California

Like the previous installments, season 29 is shot in the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California. It is a private Spanish-style estate known as Villa de la Vina. It is situated at 2351 Kanan Road and features six-bedroom suites and nine bathrooms, among other luxurious amenities. The property is surrounded by the Santa Monica mountain range, offering some brilliant views of the region. It has been a mainstay of ‘The Bachelor’ and is the central hub for Grant’s quest for love. Agoura Hills is known for its music scene, churning up a number of world-renowned acts over the years, like Linkin Park and Hoobastank. Interestingly, music is also an essential part of Grant’s identity, deepening the bond between the location and season 29’s lead.

Los Angeles, California

Some key scenes in ‘The Bachelor’ season 29 are lensed in the glamorous neighborhoods of Los Angeles, California. Touted as the heart of the entertainment industry, the City of Angels has garnered a long legacy of filmmaking magic that has evolved over the years. In season 29, it is the location for a couple of group dates and a one-on-one date involving Grant and the women participants. One of the group dates is a five-on-five basketball game, which is shot at the Los Angeles Athletic Club at 431 West 7th Street. Another group date is at The Bellwether Theater, a famous music venue showcasing the city’s connection to music and creativity. It is situated at 333 South Boylston Street and is a pivotal filming site for the twenty-ninth season.

Madrid, Spain

Season 29 also travels across the world as the exploration of love continues in some beautiful European destinations. Madrid, the capital city of Spain, features as part of that romantic notion, adding some spice, pizzazz, and warm tones to the overall experience. The region is resplendent with elegant architecture, scenic views, ideal weather, and a host of landmark attractions worth diving into. The Plaza Mayor, a public space in Centro, 28012, shows up quite prominently in that regard. Scenes are recorded in the historic plaza, which was opened during the 17th century and was once the center of Old Madrid. The city contributes spiritually and emotionally to the dramatic moments between the participants and the lead. In the past, Madrid has hosted the production of reality shows like ‘First Dates’ and ‘Secret Princes.’

Edinburgh, Scotland

A chunk of season 29 is also shot in the hilly neighborhoods of Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital. The city is famous for its neoclassical-era architecture, its unique topography, and the natural beauty surrounding the region. It is home to the Edinburgh Castle, a historical and cultural attraction that defines the region. The area also has various other attractions, making it a prominent holiday and tourist destination. As such, it serves as a suitable spot for some romantic magic. The odd-angled streets of Edinburgh have captivated travelers and have featured in other films and shows in the past. The sense of history is tangibly felt through the archaic appearance of the buildings and numerous monuments and memorials found around the city.

Dominican Republic

Another important filming location in Season 29 is the Dominican Republic, a country famed for beaches, resorts, and golfing. Grant’s Fantasy Suite dates are shot in the idyllic and quaint backdrop of the Caribbean nation, where the crew also lensed his final rose ceremony. The Dominican Republic has been featured in previous seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ providing a beautiful atmosphere that is abundant in rainforests, savannahs, and highlands. It is also home to the Caribbean’s tallest mountain, Pico Duarte.

