Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Scripted?

As a production that revolves around a group of LDS Church members who are also family-driven influencers called #MomTok, Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ is unlike any other. That’s because it shines a light upon not only the many scandals they have been involved in over the years but also their messy interpersonal friendships, marriages, and overall personal lives. It thus comes as no surprise many fans are left wondering whether this original is even real, especially considering how it managed to incorporate every possible important conversation within limited episodes.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is As Authentic As Can Be

Since ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ has always been billed as a variety reality series, and there is absolutely no proof to contradict this, it seems like this Hulu series is indeed true-to-life. That means none of the primary cast members recite pre-written dialogue in front of the cameras at any given moment, nor are they given a particular structure or situation they need to follow. However, because of the scope of this original and the way its first season itself spanned nearly two years (summer of 2022 to early 2024), it’s likely there was at least some producer involvement.

These behind-the-scenes personnel have no hand in concocting any drama or plot point from the ground up, but they may nudge certain topics of conversation at particular points for excitement. The cast was arguably filmed continually throughout the pre-planned production period, but catching gossip in real-time and then it spreading like wildfire could have been inadvertently sparked by them. Even a simple thing like them asking a precise question about one’s opinions of a particular fellow influencer, their beliefs, their marriage, or an upcoming event can be the catalyst for this mayhem.

Then there’s the fact these producers definitely also prepare a lot prior to actually rolling the cameras anywhere so as to ensure they get the best audio-video quality, so there’s involvement there, too. Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that if someone isn’t scheduled to be filmed one day and they know something interesting might happen, they themselves can ask for cameras to be there. Plus, with the body-cam footage from Taylor Paul’s 2022 arrest for assault as well as screenshots of Whitney Leavitt leaving #MomTok, they ensured anything missed would be covered in some way.

If we’re being honest, some significant changes do happen during the post-production process of editing — whether it be minimizing plots or cutting them altogether — but that’s wholly unavoidable. After all, this is the only way producers can create a compelling, entertaining series of episodes that make sense from top to bottom without boring the audience with the cast’s actual daily lives. Therefore, since all that we see in Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is only manipulated and not manufactured, it’s evident this reality production is not extensively pre-orchestrated, staged, or scripted in any way, shape, or form.

