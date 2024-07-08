Where was The Bachelorette 2024 Filmed?

Season 21 of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ saw Jenn Tran as the first Asian-American lead of the show as its episodes took us on a globetrotting tour filled with adventure, thrill, and romance. Feeling like the heroine of her own movie, Jenn took part in race car driving and skydiving while visiting picturesque foreign landscapes and coastal retreats. The transformative journey had plenty of twists and turns, with an eclectic group of men vying for her heart. With the show beginning in a different mansion and taking us on a breathtaking international tour, questions arise regarding the specifics of the backdrops seen in its episodes.

The Bachelorette Season 21 Filming Locations

Filming for season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ began in Santa Susana, California, and Seattle, Washington. The foreign filming destinations of the season included Melbourne, Australia, Auckland, New Zealand, and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Principal photography began on March 28, 2024 in Santa Susana, California, and was wrapped up by mid-May of the same year in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Jenn Tran seemed to have the time of her life on the show, and expressed awe at the idyllic sights and retreats.

Santa Susana, California

The small town located northwest of Los Angeles became an important starting point for the season as we were introduced to the new mansion of ‘The Bachelorette,’ The Hummingbird Nest Ranch. Located at 2940 Kuehner Drive, the property features a grand Spanish villa and a sprawling event venue nestled in the serene hills of Simi Valley. While the cast was introduced, the venue set an elegant stage for Jenn’s colorful journey to begin. The property is ordinarily employed for wedding ceremonies and corporate events. It has also seen the filming of Lifetime’s ‘Blending Christmas,’ ‘The Fugitive,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Medium,’ ‘Big Love,’ ‘Hart to Hart,’ ‘Falcon Crest,’ and ‘Claim to Fame‘ on its premises.

Seattle, Washington

The cast and crew ventured to the bustling streets of Seattle to shoot scenes at the Pike Place Market and Pioneer Square. Situated in the heart of downtown Seattle, overlooking Elliott Bay, the Pike Place Market is home to the farmers market famous for its fresh produce, seafood, and specialty foods. The crew was seen setting up decorations at Pioneer Square with glossy balloons and props for a shoot. The area is known for its preserved architecture and distinctive red brick and stone buildings.

Melbourne, Australia

The capital city of the state of Victoria became a filming location for the season, with the cast taking part in various adventure activities. A cosmopolitan city with a mix of Victorian-era and modern architecture, Melbourne is sprawled along the Port Phillip Bay on the southern end of the Australian mainland. It also has access to stunning natural locations surrounding it, including the Twelve Apostles found along Great Ocean Road and Booringa Road, where many of the show’s scenes were shot. We can see the limestone stacks jutting out of the ocean as Jenn takes a helicopter ride and also observes them from afar while standing with a suitor. Skydiving is a thrilling activity that draws adventure seekers to Melbourne. Dropped from altitudes up to 15,000 feet, skydivers have breathtaking views of the gleaming cityscape, the calm waters of the bay, and the surrounding countryside.

Auckland, New Zealand

Many of the cinematic shots seen in the season were captured around Auckland, a large city situated north of New Zealand’s North Island. The scenes of Jenn walking along a vast beach with dark sands and rocky hills in the distance were actually captured at Muriwai Beach, which is located on the west coast of Auckland. The beach’s waters create a mirror-like effect across the sands, giving it an otherworldly charm, as seen in the show.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

The cast and crew flew to the town of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island for the season’s conclusion. The finale at the resort, with all the confessions and Jenn’s decision, was shot in the coastal town. The popular tourist destination is known for its La’aloa Beach, Magic Sands Beach, and Kahalu’u Beach Park, which features a vibrant array of sea life. Kona is also home to the Hulihe’e Palace, a former vacation home for Hawaiian royalty, and Mokuaikaua Church, Hawaii’s oldest Christian church.

