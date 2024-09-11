Three Women: Exploring All Filming Locations of the Starz Show

Lisa Taddeo, the writer of the eponymous 2019 book, brought it to life by creating Starz’s ‘Three Women,’ a story about a group of women driven enough to change and reclaim their lives for the better. It follows a writer named Gia, who convinces three ordinary yet spectacular women — Sloane, Lina, and Maggie — to open up about their lives and tell her their stories. Sloane is a married entrepreneur whose husband decided to involve other women in their intimacy, while Lina is a homemaker from Indiana who indulges in an affair to turn her life around after a decade of passionless marriage.

Meanwhile, when Maggie’s married English teacher acts inappropriately towards her, she gathers the courage to accuse him of the same. As the three women open up to Gia, the course of their lives and their relationships change for good. In the drama series, the contrasting stories of each woman play out in different settings and under different circumstances, elevating the narrative and making it all the more impactful to watch.

Where is Three Women Filmed?

‘Three Women’ is filmed across different parts of the world, including New York, Hawaii, and Rome, Italy. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series got underway in late October 2021 and continued for several months before seemingly concluding before the summer of 2022. Appreciating the direction of Louise Friedberg, the creator, Lisa Taddeo, took to social media and wrote, “the most brilliant director @louisendfriedberg at work. I can’t believe my good fortune that someone saw the visual language for the book in exactly the way I would have dreamed had I that talent. I can’t wait for everyone to see #threewomen @showtime.”

Schenectady, New York

A major chunk of ‘Three Women’ is lensed in the city of Schenectady, which is situated in eastern New York. Setting up camp in the Upper Union Street neighborhood in November 2021, the production team taped several pivotal sequences, both interior and exterior, on Baker Avenue. For instance, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 1229 Baker Avenue served as a prominent filming site and it was also renamed to St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church for shooting purposes. According to reports, the filming unit also took over the Armory Studios at 125 Washington Avenue in the city of Schenectady.

Spread over 90,000 square feet, the film studio consists of at least a couple of sound stages and all other services required for the production of different kinds of projects, such as dressing rooms, production offices, green rooms, a wardrobe room, craft services, and more. Since the show consists of many intimate and nude scenes, the cast and crew had intimacy coordinators present on set, who ensured that the actors never felt uncomfortable during the filming of such portions. During a conversation with Elle, DeWanda Wise talked about one of the intimacy coordinators, Claire Warden, and how she impressed her.

DeWanda explained, “She really is an expert. She was operating from all levels. Not only was she there for safety, but she was also just like, “Oh, that’s not true. Actually, this is the sequence of events (during a sex scene).” Because, of course, you don’t actually remember how sex works when you’re, like, pretending to (have) sex. Then you have an added layer, like I said, because Sloane is performing to go like, This would be sexy. This is sexier. And so (Claire’s) just firing on all cylinders. I hadn’t worked with an intimacy coordinator, this was my first time. And I just think she’s the best.”

Other Locations in New York

The cast and crew of ‘Three Women’ also travel to different cities within New York State, including Suffolk County in Long Island. Moreover, even the Big Apple features in a few scenes. Moreover, in October 2021, the production team turned Peeko Oysters at 900 1st Street in New Suffolk into a film set. In addition, several key portions are recorded in the town of East Fishkill in Dutchess County and the city of White Plains in Westchester County.

Other Locations

Outside of New York, the filming unit of ‘Three Women’ also travels to the city of Honolulu in Hawaii. In particular, they set up camp in and around The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki, at 2259 Kalākaua Avenue to lens various important sequences for the show. Built in 1927, the 5-star hotel consists of different kinds of luxurious rooms, activities like Abhasa Spa, sightseeing, pool, morning yoga, and so on, as well as dining facilities. As per reports, a portion of the shooting of season 1 also took place in the capital of Italy — Rome.

