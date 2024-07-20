TLC’s Forbidden Love: Exploring All Filming Locations

TLC’s ‘Forbidden Love’ is a reality docuseries that explores the relationships of four couples who try to make it work despite having opposite faiths and beliefs. As they navigate their differences, the couples’ unity and relationship are put to the ultimate test. Given the differing opinions of the families, it proves to add even more hurdles and clashes between the couples. They must compromise one thing or the other if they want to make it work with their respective partners.

However, the sacrifice can either bring them closer or prove to be the reason things don’t work out. As the show progresses, the tension between the couples continues to rise as every couple must make the tough decision by the end — choosing between faith and love. Since the series follows four different couples from different cities, questions about the shooting sites are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Where is Forbidden Love Filmed?

Scenes involving different couples in ‘Forbidden Love’ are filmed in different places, including New York, Ohio, and Missouri. In particular, the cities of Rochester, Cincinnati, and Jefferson City serve as prominent filming sites. Each location exhibits different religious beliefs, which affect the relationships of the couples on the TLC show.

Rochester, New York

Several pivotal sequences of ‘Forbidden Love’ are taped in and around the city of Rochester, which is the county seat of New York’s Monroe County. In the establishing shots, one is bound to spot various iconic buildings, including the Times Square Building at 45 Exchange Boulevard. The Flying Mercury at 50 West Broad Street also features in the backdrop of various key scenes. It has several notable establishments where the shooting may or may not have taken place, such as the George Eastman Museum, Grove Place Historic District, Memorial Art Gallery, and The Strong National Museum of Play.

Cincinnati, Ohio

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Forbidden Love’ also travels to Cincinnati, the county seat of Ohio’s Hamilton County. They seemingly take over actual residences and establishments to shoot key interior portions. The exterior scenes are shot in different parts of the city against suitable backdrops, such as the Holy Cross Monastery and Church. You might also be able to spot other prominent buildings and attractions in the background, including the Cincinnati Music Hall, the Roebling Bridge, the Cincinnati Union Terminal, and the Tyler Davidson Fountain.

Jefferson City, Missouri

Scenes involving Ashley and Mohammad are recorded in Jefferson City, the capital of Missouri. The filming unit documents the scenes on location as they set up camp in different neighborhoods and streets, following the journey of the couple. Since the show is centered around faith and religion, one of the churches also serves as an important shooting location.

