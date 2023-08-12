Where is 90 Day: The Last Resort Filmed?

A spin-off to ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ TLC’s ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ is a dating reality TV series that gives previous couples from the ’90 Day Fiancé’ universe a final chance to salvage their respective relationships while they find out if they can heal old wounds or not. Participating in a couples retreat in a resort, each couple alongside a team of professionals navigates several issues regarding anger, trust, jealousy, intimacy, and sex. The reality show also involves a number of group therapies, past life regressions, intense couples’ sessions, several on-and-off-resort activities, and more.

By the end of the retreat, each couple is required to decide whether they wish to stay together or part ways. The therapists who join the couples on the retreat are Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast, all of whom decide the couples’ fate indirectly. Given the spectacular and breathtaking backdrop of the massive resort, open waters, and beach, the viewers are bound to wonder where exactly ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

90 Day: The Last Resort Filming Locations

’90 Day: The Last Resort’ is filmed in Florida, specifically in the Florida Keys. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off series took place around January 2023. Now, without much ado, let’s take a look at the specific locations where the couples test their relationship in the TLC series!

Florida Keys, Florida

Most of the pivotal sequences for ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ are taped in the Florida Keys, a coral cay archipelago situated off the southern coast of Florida. In particular, the production team sets up camp in and around the Isla Bella Beach Resort at 1 Knights Key Boulevard in the city of Marathon, which is located right in the middle of the Florida Keys. The cast and crew members, during the shooting of the debut season, were spotted at various spots across the resort, including the bar, swimming pools, and the beach.

Moreover, while the production process for season 1 was going on at the resort, the vacationing guests and families allegedly made several complaints about some of the cast members being too loud and showcasing out-of-control behavior. Stretched over a mile of waterfront property, Isla Bella Beach Resort is home to 24 beautiful oceanfront acres with vibrant blue sea and exquisite white sand in front, a beautiful beach bar, five swimming pools, and access to several adventurous activities, including fishing.

