‘Without Remorse’ is an action-thriller film directed by Stefano Sollima from a screenplay written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. It is based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name and stars Michael B. Jordan as the iconic literary character John Clark from Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ book series. Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce also appear in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around an elite US Navy SEAL officer and his quest for revenge on those who murdered his pregnant wife. In his quest, he uncovers a deeper conspiracy that threatens the entire nation. If you enjoy brisk thrillers choke-full of stylistic action sequences, you must already be excited to feast on this movie. Here’s where you can watch ‘Without Remorse.’

What is Without Remorse About?

In ‘Without Remorse,’ John Clark leads a mission in Syria to rescue a CIA officer from ex-Russian military forces. In retaliation, a squad of Russian assassins murders Clark’s pregnant wife. A gravely wounded Clark manages to kill all but one of the assassins who escapes. After recovering, Clark plans on finding and killing the remaining assassin. His quest is made difficult by the strained relations between the US and Russia.

With the possibility of an all-out war between the countries in light of recent events, Clark must find an alternative way to get his revenge while also protecting his nation’s interests. How Clark manages to find and kill the last standing Russian operative and if his duty to his nation comes between his personal quest for vengeance is what makes up for the rest of the plot.

Is Without Remorse On Netflix?

Netflix’s exciting entertainment library currently doesn’t hold ‘Without Remorse.’ If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘American Assassin,’ an action-thriller about a young man who is recruited by the CIA after his girlfriend is killed in a terrorist attack. You can also stream ‘Olympus Has Fallen‘ about an ex-Secret Service agent’s mission to rescue the President from an attack on the White House.

Is Without Remorse On Hulu?

‘Without Remorse’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu just yet. However, as an alternative, we suggest you check out ‘Patriot Games‘ an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name featuring the popular character of Jack Ryan, that should satisfy your high-octane action cravings.

Is Without Remorse On Amazon Prime?

‘Without Remorse‘ is streaming on Amazon Prime (starting April 30, 2021). It is an Amazon Prime Original Movie, and subscribers can enjoy the action flick at no additional costs. If you enjoy the works of Tom Clancy, films such as ‘Clear and Present Danger‘ and ‘The Sum of All Fears‘ available on the service should also entertain you.

Where to Watch Without Remorse Online?

‘Without Remorse’ is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime, and the only way to watch it is with an Amazon Prime subscription. The movie won’t be available on any other streaming platforms or VOD services.

How to Stream Without Remorse For Free?

Folks looking to watch the ‘Without Remorse’ for free should make a note that the film can be watched absolutely free cost by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime that is offered to new subscribers.

