A sequel to the 1992 horror classic of the same name, ‘Candyman’ is a supernatural slasher movie that centers upon an artist’s obsession with the legend of a supernatural killer to fulfill his selfish motive of reviving his career. However, his unwise choices open the gate to a complex past that can lead to unforgivable death and destruction.

Based on Clive Barker’s horror fiction book series titled The Forbidden,’ ‘Candyman’ stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, and is a must-watch for people who love slasher films. In case you are already planning on doing so, here’s all the information that you will need.

What is Candyman About?

Anthony McCoy, a struggling visual artist whose career is hurtling towards a dead-end, moves in Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood with his girlfriend, Brianna Cartwright. The region is beyond recognition for its inhabitants, who have witnessed it being gentrified over the years. Ever since the legend of Candyman, the supernatural serial killer, has spread through word-of-mouth to different regions of the country, the real estate projects in the area have taken a massive hit.

Now Cabrini is mainly populated by millennials like Anthony. Looking for inspiration to revive his dying career, the protagonist accidentally meets a senior resident named William, who introduces him to the unrealistic and horrifying true story of the notorious serial killer with a hook for a hand, who appears when anyone utters his name five times while looking in the mirror. Anthony’s unwise obsession with Candyman opens the gates of hell for the residents of Cabrini and unleashes a wave of violence that threatens to take everything away from him.

Is Candyman on Netflix?

People with a subscription to the streaming giant may have to find other alternatives since ‘Candyman’ is currently not available on the platform. However, one can instead watch ‘The Babysitter,‘ ‘Hush,’ or ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994.’

Is Candyman on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers looking for ‘Candyman’ on the platform may be disappointed since it is not included in its massive catalog of movies and television shows. They can check other platforms or stream alternatives like ‘All That We Destroy‘ or ‘The House That Jack Built.’

Is Candyman on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Candyman’ is currently not accessible on Amazon Prime, and it’s unlikely to be available for rent/purchase any time soon. Therefore, Prime subscribers can watch similar movies such as ‘Tales of Halloween,’ ‘Let Us Prey,’ or ‘Head Count.’

Is Candyman on HBO Max?

‘Candyman’ is not a part of HBO Max’s current offerings. However, we recommend our readers alternatively watch the 2020 horror-comedy movie ‘Freaky.’

Where to Watch Candyman Online?

After getting delayed thrice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ‘Candyman’ is releasing in select theaters all over the United States on August 27, 2021. People who love to watch movies in cinema halls can head here to book their tickets. Although the release of the film on VOD platforms is not yet planned. Yet, you can check Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and Redbox as the film may eventually get added to their catalogs.

How to Stream Candyman for Free?

Since the supernatural slasher film is only releasing theatrically as of now, cord-cutters may have to wait until it gets released on a platform that offers a free trial, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

