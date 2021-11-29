Where to Stream Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special? When Will it Air?

The annual tradition of lighting the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center began nearly nine decades ago, unbeknownst to the fact that it would become one of the most anticipated events of the year for people all over the world. In a way, the event marks the advent of Christmas. And this year, the iconic Christmas tree arrived in New York City on November 13, 2021. The 79-feet-tall Norway Spruce is the first such tree from Maryland.

The tree is set to be decorated with 50,000 energy-efficient LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star with 3 million crystals. As customary, after the tree brightens the holiday season, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, and the lumber will then be used for building houses. The ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ special episode will be hosted by TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. For the 89th annual lighting ceremony, we can expect performances from Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, and The Radio City Rockettes, and many more.

The proceeds from the broadcast will be used to help the not-for-profit organizations such as Save the Children, Children’s Health Fund, Feeding America, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to name a few. Now, for those of you planning to join in the festivities from within the comfort of your own home, here is all the information you will need!

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special Release Date and Time

‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ special episode will air on December 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT. Before the main telecast, an additional live hour will be screened at 7 pm ET on all NBC-owned television channels and other associated platforms.

The special episode will capture the Christmas tree lighting celebrations live. Following this, the Christmas tree will be lit daily from 6 am to 12 am, and around the clock on Christmas Day. However, on New Year’s Eve, the iconic tree will be lit up from 6 am to 9 pm.

Where to Watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special Online?

The easiest way to watch the ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ special episode is by turning on your television sets and changing the channel to NBC at the date and time specified above. You can also watch it on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. Moreover, for the first time ever, the special episode will be simulcast live on Peacock. But if none of these options work for you, then you can watch it live on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

