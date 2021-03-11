‘Cosmic Sin’ is a sci-fi action film directed by Edward Drake from a screenplay written by Drake alongside Corey Large. It features a star-studded cast, led by Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Adelaide Kane. It tells the story of a group of interstellar soldiers who plan and execute a pre-emptive strike on a newly discovered alien civilization they consider hostile and a threat to humanity. Excited by the film’s premise that promises stellar action set-pieces and want to know the details of how you can watch this movie? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream ‘Cosmic Sin.’

What is Cosmic Sin About?

Set in the year 2524, ‘Cosmic Sin’ displays humanity’s exponential development in technology and space travel. Humankind regularly carries out excursions in outer space and has been colonizing other planets for centuries. During one such excursion, General Eron Ryle and his troops are attacked by a group of aliens on a faraway planet. The situation quickly escalates into a full-blown war between the humans and the aliens. Believing the aliens are planning an all-out attack on humans, Ryle plans to attack first and neutralize the threat before it is too late. To help him in his mission, he calls in disgraced former general, James Ford. Ford and Ryle lead a team of highly competent soldiers to deal with the threat.

Is Cosmic Sin On Netflix?

‘Cosmic Sin’ hasn’t made its way into the Netflix library just yet. However, it might eventually land on the popular streamer. But until then, you can enjoy ‘Alien Warfare,’ a similar movie that pits soldiers against alien life, on the service.

Is Cosmic Sin On Amazon Prime?

‘Cosmic Sin’ isn’t included in the titles offered by Amazon Prime as a part of its subscription, but you can purchase the film on-demand on the platform. Additionally, you might want to check out ‘Cosmos,’ which follows a group of astronomers investigating what they believe to be a signal from an alien civilization.

Is Cosmic Sin On Hulu?

Hulu currently doesn’t have ‘Cosmic Sin’ among the titles it offers. Still, should you wish to indulge in an epic action film featuring a battalion of soldiers fighting extra-terrestrial threats, you shouldn’t skip ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ (about the Starfleet crew of USS Enterprise on a rescue mission in uncharted parts of outer space) which is available to watch on the service.

Where to Watch Cosmic Sin Online?

‘Cosmic Sin’ is available to stream online by purchasing the film on VOD platforms such as Redbox, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, AMC Theaters, iTunes, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Cosmic Sin For Free?

At the moment, ‘Cosmic Sin’ can only be seen in theatres (checkout tickets here) and by buying it on VOD platforms. Therefore, there is no way to stream the movie for free. We strongly appeal to our readers to pay for the cinematic arts they consume and refrain from using illegal streaming methods.

