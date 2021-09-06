Written by Ron Carlivati, ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a soap opera that is based on NBC’s long-running television serial ‘Days of Our Lives.’ The series follows the residents of Salem who go to places in Europe and America to relax and unwind unbeknownst to the mysterious adventure waiting for them. Starring current and former characters of the beloved series, the spin-off will offer a refreshing experience for the fans, which is not limited to the confines of the eponymous city. In case you plan on watching the show, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem About?

The much-loved and extremely popular residents of Salem find themselves venturing outside the self-imposed confines of their locality to different tourist destinations around the world on a long weekend. The fan-favorite couple, Ben and Ciara, are on their honeymoon trying to live every moment to their fullest while Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli are taking some time off their hectic schedules to enjoy their vacations in Miami. At the same time, Marlena and John head to Zurich, but none of them expects that each Salem resident will eventually get embroiled in a mysterious quest for Alamainian Peacock’s stolen jewels. With no time to waste, a search for the elusive treasure begins, which can have horrifying consequences if wrong people get to it first. The action-packed series with romance and drama is a must-watch for ‘Days of Our Lives’ fans, and if the story intrigues you as well, then here’s how you can watch it.

Is Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television series that has made it one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world. But unfortunately, ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ is not one of the thousands of shows in its current offering. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘Greenleaf‘ or ‘All For Love.‘

Is Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find another alternative for streaming the soap opera limited series as it is not a part of the platform’s otherwise impressive catalog. We recommend our readers watch ‘If Loving You Is Wrong‘ or ‘Nashville.’

Is Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime and it cannot be rented or purchased as well. Therefore, Prime subscribers will have to look for the show on other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Red Oaks‘ or ‘Betas.’

Where to Watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Online?

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ is a Peacock Original miniseries whose availability is limited to the streaming service alone. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show. It is unlikely to be accessible on any other platform, including Video-on-demand websites.

How to Stream Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem for Free?

Peacock offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows free of cost. It also has Premium and Premium Plus plans as well, which come with a 7-day free trial. So using the aforementioned offers, you can watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ for free. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

