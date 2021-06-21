Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ is an action-adventure dark fantasy movie that follows Tanjirou and his cohorts as they join the Flame Hashira, Kyoujurou Rengoku, on the mysterious Mugen train to investigate the disappearance of passenger and demon slayers. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train About?

The inexperienced and relatively new Demon Slayers Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, along with Nezuko, board the mysterious Mugen train to assist Kyoujurou Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, after recovering from the disastrous battle on Mount Natagumo against Rui and his evil forces. The strenuous rehabilitation training that they take at the Demon Slayer Corps headquarters has helped Tanjirou master total concentration breathing to a high degree, but he still has questions about the enigmatic dance of the fire god performed by his father.

When he asks Kyoujurou, Tanjirou is disappointed to find out that he has no knowledge of the subject. However, impressed by his enthusiasm and dedication, the Flame Hashira offers to train the young Demon Slayer. However, while they are still discussing the details, the ambiance inside the locomotive begins to change. The trio had been sent to help Kyoujurou because all the Demon Slayers sent on the train to investigate the inexplicable disappearance of the passengers in the past have themselves strangely disappeared without a trace. So, when a few demons approach them, the heroes are ready for the battle and easily defeat them. However, soon after, they all fall into a deep sleep.

The dreams that they see reflect the deepest desires of the Demon Slayers, which are ingeniously fabricated by the Lower Rank One of the Twelve Kizuki, Enmu, to keep them in a vegetative state long enough to destroy their spiritual cores located in the subconscious. Tanjirou is the first one to recognize that the vision of his long-dead family is meant to trick him, and he must kill himself to escape. As soon as he manages to wake up, the Demon Slayer begins to look for Enmu.

Unfortunately, he is unaware that a far more severe danger lurks around him and his friends as they struggle with the Lower Rank One of the Twelve Kizuki. In order to find out how the story unfolds, you must watch the action-adventure movie, and here’s how you can do that.

Is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Netflix?

Netflix has an impressive catalog of anime films and shows that can entertain anyone, but ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now. Viewers looking for something similar can stream ‘Devilman Crybaby’ or ‘Dragon’s Dogma.’

Is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to check other platforms since ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ is currently unavailable. However, we recommend our readers watch other similar action fantasy anime like ‘Attack on Titan’ or ‘Fairy Tail.’

Is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Amazon Prime?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train’ is accessible as video-on-demand on Amazon Prime. You can purchase the film here.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Online?

You can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ on video-on-demand platforms such as FandangoNow, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. The film is also accessible on AppleTV (Australia). Apart from these platforms, the action-adventure dark fantasy movie is available on Funimation in United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. If you have a subscription, then you can watch the film here. Fans who want to watch the movie in theaters can book their tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Demon Slayer: Mugen Train for Free?

Funimation comes with a 14-day free trial, while AppleTV offers a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can stream the movie free of cost, but we encourage our readers to stream their favorite movies and show online only after paying for them.

