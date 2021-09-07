‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ revolves around a teenage prodigy whose unrivaled talent and pure genius allow her to have an early medical career while still in high school. The family medical drama focuses on her life as she juggles high school and teenage challenges while trying to forge her own path. Created by Kourtney Kang, the show is based on ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Curious to learn more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.

What is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. About?

16-year-old Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha is unlike most teenagers her age who are yet to decide their career path. The teenage prodigy is often busy juggling her high school responsibilities, adolescent problems, and her medical career. While her parents are both shocked and surprised by her genius, they also fear that she is growing up too fast. Luckily, Lahela has her brother, Kai, and Brian, by her side, who know the importance of treating her like an ordinary teenager and ensure to keep her grounded.

At work, she has the support of her colleagues, who, despite their expertise and experience, treat the prodigious teenager as their equal. When balancing her dual life becomes complicated, Steph, her best friend, knows how to help Lahela. Despite the challenges that juggling high school and early medical career brings, the eponymous protagonist is determined to forge her own path with the help of her loved ones.

Is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Netflix?

Netflix’s catalog of television shows and movies can rival any other platform in the world. However, subscribers who are looking for ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ on the platform will be disappointed since it is not available on the streaming giant. But you can still watch other shows like ‘Hospital Playlist‘ or ‘Life.’

Is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find some other alternative for streaming ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ as it is currently not accessible on the platform. Viewers looking for similar shows may also like ‘Trust Me‘ or ‘Scrubs.’

Is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings. Sadly, you can’t even rent/purchase the series on the platform. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Child Genius.’

Is Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Disney+

‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ is all set to release on September 8, 2021, with each episode of the 10-part series premiering on a Wednesday. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the show.

Where to Watch Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Online?

‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ is a Disney+ Original series, and therefore it is exclusively available on the streaming service. It’s safe to assume that the family medical drama is unlikely to be accessible on any other platform, even in the future.

How to Stream Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. for Free?

Since Disney+ no longer offers a free trial, it is not possible to stream the series for free. However, we recommend our readers stream their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

