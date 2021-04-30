Based on the book ‘The Locklear letters’ by Michael Kun, ‘Eat Wheaties!’ is a comedy film that revolves around a middle-aged man whose desperate attempts to gain public approval end up making his life a nightmare. However, as the story unfolds, his mistakes put him on a path of self-discovery that ultimately may lead to his liberation from his need for acceptance. Will he take the leap of faith and embrace the changes that he needs to make? Directed by Scott Abramovitch, the comedy film explores the need for acceptance, friendships, and more. Curious to learn more about the movie’s premise or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Eat Wheaties! About?

Sid Straw is an ordinary middle-aged man who leads an unremarkable life until one day, the University of Pennsylvania chooses him as the co-chair of his college reunion. His unexceptional life is then turned upside down as Sid ends up obsessing over his college classmate and actress Elizabeth Banks. Despite his best efforts, nobody believes that he shared the classroom with the now famous celebrity, and after his social media messages to Banks go viral, Sid’s life becomes a nightmare. Once Sid appears to have exhausted all means to prove he knows her, he is dropped from the college reunion. But the public shaming and humiliation only make him even more adamant.

However, as Sid begins to prove that he isn’t lying, he only ends up learning more about himself and what truly constitutes friendship. The comical yet enlightening story of self-discovery is a must-watch. If the film’s premise resonates with you and you wish to learn where the comedy film can be streamed, well, we have got you covered.

Is Eat Wheaties! on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for other alternatives as ‘Eat Wheaties!’ is currently not available on the platform. Viewers looking for comedy films can alternatively stream ‘The Do-Over,’ ‘Bad Trip,’ and ‘Yes Day.’

Is Eat Wheaties! on Hulu?

‘Eat Wheaties!’ is not currently part of Hulu’s offering, but we recommend our readers watch ‘Palm Springs,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ and ‘Buffaloed,’ all of which are comedy films that are just as entertaining as ‘Eat Wheaties!’

Is Eat Wheaties! on Amazon Prime?

‘Eat Wheaties!’ is available on Amazon Prime but as video-on-demand. You can either rent the film or purchase it here. Prime subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Just Add Water‘ or ‘The Engagement Ring.‘

Where to Watch Eat Wheaties! Online?

You can watch ‘Eat Wheaties!’ on VOD platforms like – Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and iTunes. The comedy film is also available on Spectrum, DirecTV, and AppleTV. If you wish to enjoy the movie in the theaters, you can head here to book your tickets.

How to Stream Eat Wheaties! for Free?

‘Eat Wheaties!’ is currently releasing on VOD platforms and in theaters only, so it is impossible to stream the movie for free. We encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

