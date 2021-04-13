‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is a post-apocalyptic horror drama series that showcases the onset of a zombie apocalypse through the lives of the survivors who share a dysfunctional relationship already plagued by a plethora of personal issues. It is developed by Dave Erickson and Robert Kirkman and is a spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead,’ created by Tony Moore and Robert Kirkman. Curious to know more about its plot and where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Fear the Walking Dead About?

A dysfunctional family going through severe psychological and emotional turmoil finds itself in the middle of the onset of the zombie apocalypse. When faced with a serious threat to their lives, family members are forced to let go of their old emotional dissatisfaction with one another as the inexplicable outbreak puts society in an existential threat.

As people flock to their city to escape the horde of zombies, each day becomes a struggle for survival as society begins to show signs of a breakdown. When the threat to life becomes serious, a race for the survival of the fittest begins that forces everyone to reinvent themselves and learn to adapt.

Is Fear the Walking Dead on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ is not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog. However, the subscribers can instead watch ‘Z Nation,’ ‘Black Summer,’ or ‘Kingdom,’ all of which are zombie-themed shows.

Is Fear the Walking Dead on Hulu?

The first five seasons of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ are available on Hulu. Subscribers can stream the show here. Alternatively, they can also watch ‘In the Flesh,’ which is another zombie apocalypse series.

Is Fear the Walking Dead on Amazon Prime?

Every season of the zombie apocalypse drama series is available on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand. Viewers can either buy one episode for $2.99 or purchase an entire season for $33.99 here. Viewers with a Prime Video subscription can stream the show here.

Where to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online?

You can stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on AMC’s official website. If you prefer live streaming, you can watch the show on the following platforms – SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, Philo, and DirecTV (provided you have an AMC subscription). The series is also available on various VOD platforms like Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream Fear the Walking Dead for Free?

FuboTV and Philo both offer a seven-day free trial, while SlingTV comes with a three-day free trial. Viewers can watch the show for free on these platforms, provided they do so in the trial period. Moreover, the offer is only valid for first-time subscribers. We encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume.

