Where to Stream Friday the 13th? VOD and Netflix Options Explored

Setting the standard for the slasher genre for decades to come, ‘Friday the 13th‘ stood the test of time and is considered one of the best horror classics out there. It revolves around a group of teens whose summer plans are thwarted when they get stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Helmed by Sean S. Cunningham, the slasher horror film consists of several talented actors, including Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Mark Nelson, Jeannine Taylor, and Kevin Bacon.

With the nervous musical score running in the background, the gory and horrific tale is made all the more unsettling, due to which the movie has gained the appraisal of many horror fans over the years despite opening to mostly unfavorable reviews upon its premiere. If you have yet to watch the classic yourself, it might be high time for you to finally do so. Well, before that, you might want to learn a bit more about the film, including where you can watch it.

What is Friday the 13th About?

The plot centers upon a group of youthful and fresh-faced teenage camp counselors — Jack, Alice, Bill, Marcie, and Ned — who decide to reopen an abandoned summer camp called Crystal Lake, despite the warnings of the superstitious locals about the alleged murderous history of the camp. Soon enough, they find themselves getting stalked and hunted by a merciless killer as the young counselors are slashed and stabbed one by one. Will any of them be able to survive the wrath of the masked killer? To find out, you will have to watch the slasher yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Friday the 13th on Netflix?

No, ‘Friday the 13th’ is not available on Netflix. However, if you liked the premise of the classic slasher film then you might enjoy watching similar movies on the streaming giant, including ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ and ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994.’

Is Friday the 13th on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘Friday the 13th’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can get access to it right here!

Is Friday the 13th on Hulu?

Although Hulu does not have ‘Friday the 13th’ as a part of its regular offerings, you can get access to it by including the HBO Max add-on to your current plan. To learn more about the same, you can head over here! For regular subscribers, the platform offers some excellent alternatives like ‘Trespassers‘ and ‘Held.’

Is Friday the 13th on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, regular Amazon Prime members cannot watch ‘Friday the 13th’ using their subscription. But by including the HBO Max add-on to your current plan, you can get access to the slasher horror film. You can get more info about it right here! Moreover, you can also buy or rent the uncut version of the classic slasher by heading over here! Besides that, you can use your regular subscription to check out similar films, such as ‘Halloween Ends‘ and ‘Haunted Trail.’

Where to Watch Friday the 13th Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you can watch ‘Friday the 13th’ on Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Friday the 13th for Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial to any of its subscribers, which means there is no way for you to stream ‘Friday the 13th’ for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any of the streamers offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we urge our readers to stray away from any illegal or unethical means to watch the show and instead pay relevant channels to keep supporting those who bring you such thrilling stories.

