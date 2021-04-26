Directed by Eoin Macken, ‘Here Are the Young Men’ is a coming-of-age drama movie that revolves around teenagers facing an existential crisis after finishing school. With drug abuse, depression, and anxieties of adulting as crucial aspects of its premise, the film tries to stir up conversation about important issues that teenagers in modern times struggle with. Curious to know more about the movie’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know.

What is Here Are the Young Men About?

As responsibilities of life begin to burden them, four teenagers – Matthew, Jen, Rez, and Kearney – find themselves wrestling with the absurdity of existence. With no dreams and future aspirations, they quickly get sucked up in the world of drugs and drinking. Their life soon descends into further chaos as the social vacuum, and their own nihilistic tendencies make all desires for a better future insignificant. However, after a traumatic incident, Matthew, who is the brightest of the three boys, starts to look for something more than mere clueless existence. His motives are partly fueled by numerous violent and morally questionable experiences with his two other friends, Rez and Kearney.

Rez’s insecurities and depression are primarily responsible for his questionable life choices, while Kearney’s deranged and sociopathic tendencies take him deeper into the world of crime, drugs, and drinking. Apart from the three school friends, the film also focuses on Jen, who is the voice of conscience for the trio. With the characters confronting deep-rooted psychological and behavioral issues as they embrace adulthood, will they manage to find something worth chasing in their lives? In case the premise of ‘Here Are the Young Men’ interests you and you wish to know where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

Is Here Are the Young Men on Netflix?

‘Here Are the Young Men’ is currently not part of Netflix’s otherwise impressive catalog of films. However, viewers looking for similar coming-of-age movies can watch ‘The Half Of It’ and ‘The Last Summer.’

Is Here Are the Young Men on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives since ‘Here Are the Young Men’ is not available on the platform. But subscribers can instead stream ‘Big Time Adolescence,’ which revolves around a teenager who has to reflect and find his way after realizing the destructive influence of his best friend over him.

Is Here Are the Young Men on Amazon Prime?

‘Here Are the Young Men’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime. Subscribers can alternatively watch ‘The First Time Club,’ ‘Heartstone,’ and ‘Danny.’

Where to Watch Here Are the Young Men Online?

‘Here Are the Young Men’ is available on several VOD platforms. You can rent or purchase the coming-of-age drama film on Redbox, iTunes, FandagoNow, DirecTV, and Spectrum. ‘Here Are the Young Men’ is also available on AppleTV.

How to Stream Here Are the Young Men for Free?

Since the film can only be rented or purchased, it is not possible to stream it for free as of now. We encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume online.

