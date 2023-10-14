Where to Stream In the Fire? VOD Options Explored

Amber Heard returns to the big screen in the role of a New York doctor in ‘In the Fire,’ a thriller movie that revolves around a boy with unexplainable abilities, which ignites a war between science and religion. Co-written and helmed by Conor Allyn, the film, besides Amber, features compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Eduardo Noriega, Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, Luca Calvani, and Yari Gugliucci. Though it did not receive many favorable reviews from critics upon its premiere, the movie’s driving theme of science versus religion is likely to spark an interest in many of you. In that case, you must be eager to learn more about it, including where you can watch it, and here are a few details you may require!

What is In the Fire About?

Set in the 1890s, the narrative chronicles the journey of a doctor named Grace Burnham who travels from New York City to a remote plantation to check up on a boy named Lorenzo McGovern Zaini with ineffable abilities. Treating it as a medical condition, she offends the religious people, including the local priest, of the plantation who don’t share her beliefs and instead, believe that the boy is possessed by the Devil. Amidst the war between science and religion, what will be the fate of Lorenzo? To find out, you will need to watch the film for yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is In the Fire on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not host ‘In the Fire’ in its vast content library. However, those looking for a similar tale of a boy possessed by the devil can turn to other movies on the streaming giant, like ‘Eli‘ and ‘Apostle.’

Is In the Fire on HBO Max?

No, ‘In the Fire’ is unavailable on HBO Max’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into some excellent alternatives like ‘The Exorcist.’

Is In the Fire on Hulu?

Hulu users will be disappointed to know that ‘In the Fire’ is unavailable in its content catalog. However, do not let that disappoint you, as the streamer does offer similar movies like ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose‘ and ‘The Cursed.’

Is In the Fire on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not house ‘In the Fire’ in its regular offerings, you can buy or rent the thriller on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Regular subscribers looking for a similar movie may check out ‘Smile‘ and ‘The Wailing.’

Where to Watch In the Fire Online?

‘In the Fire’ has been released in theaters as well as on some VOD platforms, including Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and YouTube. If you want an immersive viewing experience, you can go to your nearest theater to watch the Amber Heard starrer. You can check show timings and book your tickets on Fandango.

