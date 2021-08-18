With deep insight into the failures of the political leaders and the misinformation that gripped the world, ‘In the Same Breath’ captures one of the biggest tragedies in modern history – the global coronavirus outbreak. Directed by Nanfu Wang, the award-winning filmmaker behind ‘One Child Nation,’ the documentary sheds light on the collapse of health infrastructure of the United States and China by offering a closer look at the ground realities when the pandemic first broke out and then subsequently spread to the entire world. Curious to learn more about the film or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is In the Same Breath About?

Wang, a filmmaker from China, celebrated the Chinese New Year in her country in early 2020, unbeknownst to the horrors that were going to grip the entire world in the coming months. She soon left for the United States, and around the same time, the news of the spread of a new virus just 200 miles from her hometown in Wuhan started surfacing. With the help of local videographers in the region and social media, Wang started documenting the events as they unfolded from the early days and managed to capture the collapse of China’s health care system, which was grossly unprepared for a tragedy of this scale. Within a few months, the entire world was devastated by it.

Unfortunately, as we know now, the horror doesn’t end there. Soon, the United States saw itself overwhelmed by the same crisis, which subsequently gripped the rest of the world. The documentary offers a closer look at the events following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan that includes unseen videos, first-hand accounts, and testimonials from patients, medical professionals, and civilians.

