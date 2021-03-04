‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ is a CGI animated television series based on the iconic characters created by Stephen Hillenburg. The series follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob as he attends a sleepaway summer camp named Kamp Koral. The series retains most of the original voice actors from the original series and films with Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, and Carolyn Lawrence, providing the voices for younger versions of SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, and Sandy Cheeks respectively. If you enjoy the hysterical antics of the colorful residents of Bikini Bottom, this series should appeal to you. Here’s where you can stream it.

What is Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years About?

The series is a spin-off/prequel of the acclaimed animated series ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ and originated from a flashback sequence in the film ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.’ The series follows the cheerful and free-spirited SpongeBob SquarePants and his group of friends before we came to know them as the eccentric, weird, and hilarious ensemble they are today. The series is set at a summer camp called Kamp Koral, where SpongeBob meets many of these characters who will eventually become his life-long friends for the first time. ‘Kamp Koral’ fleshes out the backstory of SpongeBob’s friends Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, and others while also helping us understand the relationship and dynamics they share.

Is Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years On Netflix?

‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ has not yet been added to the Netflix library. However, should you like to immerse yourself in some friendly and exciting adventures of a colorful group of characters, we recommend ‘Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll.’ Like ‘Kamp Koral,’ the short film features aged down versions of characters from one of the most popular animated franchises.

Is Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years On Amazon Prime?

‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ is available on Amazon Prime, but only for viewers who have Paramount+ added to their Prime pack. You can also watch the first six seasons of the original ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ series on the streaming service, free with your subscription. The rest of the seasons are available to stream if you have Paramount+, or you can buy or rent them as VOD.

Is Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years On Hulu?

‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ isn’t currently a part of the titles available on Hulu. However, if you are interested in watching similar movies, you can checkout ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ on the platform. The animated series follows the younger versions of the fan-favorite characters from the Madagascar franchise residing in a zoo.

Where To Watch Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Online?

‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ is available for streaming on CBS All Access (Paramount+ starting March 4, 2021) with a subscription. Additionally, you can also stream all episodes of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ on the streaming service.

How To Stream Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years For Free?

You can stream ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ for free on CBS All Access (now Paramount+) by signing-up for the free trial.

