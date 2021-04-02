‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’, also known as ‘Koikimo,’ is a romantic comedy anime that follows a businessman Amakusa Ryou, who hopelessly falls in love with Arima Ichika, a high school student and also his sister’s friend. What follows is a comical straight-forward expression of love by Amakusa and continuous rejections by Arima. Based on the manga of the same name by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ is ideal for people looking for a light-hearted show. If you wish to know more about its interesting plot and where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui About?

Amakusa Ryou is a successful businessman who has little experience of how he is supposed to approach a girl. So when he hopelessly falls in love with Arima Ichika, a high school student, Amakusa does what he knows best, directly express his feelings for her. Unfortunately, his straight-forward approach does not go well with Arima, who rejects his advances without a second thought. Strangely, Amakusa, for some strange reason, believes that Arima’s rejection is her way of showing affection towards him.

The comical interactions between the twisted employee and an ordinary high school girl make for an exciting show that you must watch. Will Amakusa eventually give up and understand that Arima is not interested? Or will Arima fall in love with Amakusa? To find out what happens, allow us to let you know where you can stream the series.

Is Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ is not available on Netflix. However, you can alternatively watch ‘Violet Evergarden,’ which follows the eponymous protagonist’s post-war pursuit of meaning.

Is Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui on Hulu?

No, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog of anime. If you love romantic series, then we suggest watching ‘Your Lie in April‘, a heartbreaking story of Kousei, a genius pianist struggling to find his rhythm after his mother’s death. When he meets Kaori, a talented violinist, playing piano alongside her proves to be cathartic. Unfortunately, Kousei is unaware that Kaori is hiding something from him that would eventually change his life in unthinkable ways.

Is Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui on Amazon Prime?

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ is available on Amazon Prime Japan. The viewers from this region of the world can watch the series here. Unfortunately, American viewers can’t stream the show on this platform as of now. Fans of romantic anime can watch ‘Anonymous Noise‘ instead.

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Online?

People with Crunchyroll subscriptions are in luck, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ is available on the platform. If you, too, have a subscription, then you can watch the series here. The romantic-comedy series is also available on VRV.

How to Stream Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui for Free?

To stream the romantic comedy series for free, you can get Crunchyroll’s 14-day free trial. VRV, on the other hand, offers a 30-day free trial. However, do remember that these offers are valid for only first-time subscribers.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime