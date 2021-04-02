NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ is a crime-drama series that revolves around Elliot Stabler, who, despite the crisis in his personal life, return to the NYPD after staying away for a long time. Upon his return, he finds himself perplexed by the reforms of the criminal justice system and the police department. Created by Dick Wolf crime-drama series captures the criminal underworld, Stabler’s journey, and his struggle to find peace amidst a tremendous personal loss. Curious to know more about its captivating plot and where you can stream it? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Law & Order: Organized Crime About?

Elliot Stabler returns to NYPD after a decade-long hiatus, but unfortunately for him, the city’s criminal justice system has drastically changed while he was away, and he finds himself struggling to adapt to the reforms of the police department. Suffering from a soul-crushing personal loss, Stabler has no choice but to find peace in chaos and lead the new task force to the best of his abilities. As he takes on one criminal syndicate after another, will Stabler be able to exonerate himself for the past wrongs? Will he able to adjust to the reformed police department and the criminal justice system? To find answers to those questions, you must watch this crime-drama series. Curious to know how you can do that? Allow us to help you with that.

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers cannot stream ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ on the platform. However, we do recommend watching the psychological crime thriller ‘Mindhunter’ which follows two FBI agents, Bill Tench and Holden Ford, who try to catch serial killers by delving deeper into their psyche.

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime on Hulu?

The crime-drama series is not available on Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog. However, if you can get the Hulu+Live TV subscription that costs $64.99/month, you can live stream the series. In order to enjoy the show, sign up here. Alternatively, Hulu subscribers can watch the somewhat comical yet thrilling exploits of NYPD cops in the sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime on Amazon Prime?

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings, but fans of the crime-drama genre can instead watch ‘Bosch,’ which follows homicide detective Harry Bosch’s pursuit of justice.

Where to Stream Law & Order: Organized Crime Online?

Peacock subscribers are in luck since the platform offers next-day streaming of all ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ episodes. You can stream the series here. You can live stream the show on NBC’s official website as well if you have a valid cable login; all you have to do is click here.

Also, several streaming platforms offer NBC; therefore, you can stream the series on those platforms as well. The long list includes FuboTV (click here), while Sling TV subscribers can visit here. AT&T TV NOW subscribers can also enjoy the series since the platform offers NBC. All you need to do is click here. The crime-drama show can also be streamed on YouTube TV.

How to Stream Law & Order: Organized Crime for Free?

Hulu+ Live Tv, Peacock, and FuboTV offer a seven-day free trial, so you can stream ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ free-of-cost on these platforms.

Read More: Where is Law & Order: Organized Crime Filmed?