‘Legacies’ is a fantasy drama series developed as a spin-off of two highly popular fantasy shows, ‘The Originals’ and its predecessor ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ ‘Legacies’ features characters from both its parent shows. ‘Legacies’ was created by Julie Plec and is a product of The CW network. The ensemble of the show is led by Danielle Rose Russell playing the role of the 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson. Hope’s character was introduced in the fifth and final season of ‘The Originals.’ Fans of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ will also see Matt Davis reprise his role as Alaric Saltzman in ‘Legacies’ every now and then. If you are wondering where you can watch this show online, we have the answers for you here.

What is Legacies About?

‘Legacies’ revolves around the 17-year-old daughter, Hope, daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. The series kicks off two years after the events shown in ‘The Originals’ as Hope enrolls at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school brings together younger generations of supernatural beings and teaches them to wield and control their powers and impulses. Other students at the school include Lizzie and Josie (the twin daughters of Alaric Saltzman), MG, a vampire, Rafael Waithe, a werewolf, and the mysterious Landon Kirby. These individuals join forces to harness their powers and make the best of their time at the school.

Is Legacies on Netflix?

Yes, you can watch the first two seasons of ‘Legacies’ on Netflix. Season 3, which is still on-going, will be released in its entirety on Netflix eight days after the finale airs on television on the CW.

Is Legacies on Hulu?

No ‘Legacies’ is not yet streaming on Hulu. However, to indulge in other similar shows and movies where individuals with supernatural abilities band together to face evil, you can watch ‘Shadowhunters.’ Even though the abilities possessed by the ‘Misfits’ are not supernatural, their superhero personas and their adventures can also be an alternative choice to ‘Legacies.’

Is Legacies on Amazon Prime?

‘Legacies’ is available to buy as VOD on Amazon Prime. All the episodes released by the show till now are available on the platform.

Where To Watch Legacies Online?

You can watch ‘Legacies’ on The CW’s official website. However, only the third season is currently available on the site. The previous seasons are available to stream on The CW app. Similarly, on YouTube TV, you can purchase or rent the third season of ‘Legacies.’ Besides this, all seasons of ‘Legacies’ are available to buy or rent on YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, FandangoNOW, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can also watch season 3 of the show if you have a Fubo TV subscription.

How To Stream Legacies For Free?

You can watch the third season of Legacies for free with ads on The CW website (or the CW app). You can also opt for the 7-day free trial period offered by Fubo TV with each new subscription or the 30-day free trial offered to all new Netflix subscribers.

Read More: Legacies Filming Locations