Starring Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen in the lead roles, ‘Made for Love’ is a dark comedy series that revolves around a woman in her thirties who is trying to get away from her tech billionaire husband after a decade of suffocating marriage. However, little does she know that escaping from the clutches of her evil husband is going to be the most challenging thing she ever had to do.

It is based on the psychological mystery novel ‘Made for Love’ by Alissa Nutting, who is the co-creator of the series alongside Dean Bakopoulos, Patrick Somerville, with Christina Lee as the showrunner. If you want to know more about its captivating plot and where one can stream the film, you have come to the right place. Here’s all you need to know.

What is Made for Love About?

Hazel Green is a woman in her thirties who is fed up with her emotionally draining and suffocating marriage with her tech billionaire husband, Byron Gogol. She runs away from him only to find out that Byron has implanted a monitoring device in her brain that lets him track her every move. Hazel realizes that she is caught in the futuristic world of affluent men.

Hazel’s only way of escape is a direct confrontation with Byron and his malevolent plans. Will she be able to outsmart her resourceful husband? Or will Byron continue playing his psychological games with Hazel and keep her under his control? In order to find out what happens, you should definitely consider watching this mind-boggling series. Here’s how you can do that.

Is Made for Love on Netflix?

No, ‘Made for Love’ is currently not available on Netflix. But if you are a fan of sci-fi elements such as the ones in the series and want to watch a show that explores it deeply, we suggest watching ‘Black Mirror.’ The series explores the possibilities that will emerge when humanity’s darkest instincts will come into conflict with its greatest innovations in the near future.

Is Made for Love on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Made for Love’ is currently not available on Hulu. However, if you want to watch a show in which women like Hazel decide to take control of their own lives, we highly recommend ‘Good Trouble,’ which revolves around Mariana and Callie as they struggle to establish themselves in their careers and navigate their life in Los Angeles.

Is Made for Love on Amazon Prime?

You can’t watch ‘Made for Love’ on Amazon Prime, as it is not a part of its otherwise impressive catalog. Alternatively, you can watch ‘Flack’, which is a comedy-drama series like ‘Made for Love,’ and follows Robyn, a PR executive who tries to help her clients while she herself struggles to wrap her head around her own personal problems.

Where to Watch Made for Love Online?

‘Made for Love’ is available on HBO MAX. You can watch the dark comedy-drama series here.

How to Watch Made for Love for Free?

Since HBO Max does not offer a free subscription, it is not possible to stream the series for free. However, we advise our readers not to watch the show illegally and consume content only by legally paying for it.

