Great Britain is the mightiest empire on the planet in the late nineteenth century, and its global influence is indomitable. Unfortunately, its rigid economic and social structure favors aristocrats while the rest suffer. William James Moriarty is one of many people who are appalled by the system and want change. The series captures his journey as he takes on the world’s greatest empire. ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ is a crime-mystery anime that is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi. Curious to know more about the series and where you can stream it? We have got you covered.

What is Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 About?

In the late nineteenth century, Great Britain successfully establishes itself as an unstoppable global power with significant political influence. However, the seemingly perfect empire relies on a ruthless hierarchical economic system that oppresses anyone who is not an aristocrat. The rigid class stratification ruffles a few feathers. William James Moriarty is one of many people who take issue with the current social order and want to alleviate the average citizen from it. Along with his brothers Louis and Albert, he embarks on a journey to fix the system and does not shy away from spilling blood if that is what it takes to make the world a better place.

In the finale of Season 1, the viewers witness Moriarty and Holmes working together. The former outsmarts the latter and successfully solves the case that they are investigating together. It seems that Moriarty has won the psychological war, and Holmes is forced to coordinate with Watson. The crime-mystery anime is likely to explore the relationship between Moriarty and Watson in the upcoming season. We may finally get to see Holmes and Moriarty confront each other. If that happens, who will have the upper hand? Will Moriarty outsmart Holmes as he did in the past? In order to find out what happens in season 2, allow us to help you figure out where you can stream the show.

Is Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers can’t watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 since it is not available on the streaming giant. However, we do recommend watching ‘Great Pretender,’ which, like ‘Moriarty the Patriot,’ revolves around people taking on rich and powerful in their own unique ways.

Is Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 on Hulu?

‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 is not available on Hulu. Alternatively, you can watch ‘Code Geass,‘ which follows Lelouch Lamperouge, who sets out to take on The Holy Empire of Britannia to protect the oppressed people of Japan and take revenge for the wrongs done to him in the past.

Is Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Season 2 of ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. Season 1 of the original Japanese version of the show is available as video-on-demand. You can either purchase each episode for $2.99 (HD) or buy the entire season for $23.99. You can watch the show here. The second season can be expected to become available to stream on-demand as and when the latest episodes are released internationally.

Where to Watch Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 on Online?

Currently, Funimation only has season 1 of ‘Moriarty the Patriot.’ You can watch it here. However, season 2 is scheduled to arrive as part of its 2021 Spring season. People in France and other European countries can stream the mystery series on Wakanim. ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 1 is also available on AnimeLab. However, the second series will be released soon on the platform. You can watch season 1 and check for future updates here.

How to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 for Free?

Once the series is available on Funimation, you can stream ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 for free by getting its 14-day free trial. Remember, the free trial is only for new subscribers.

