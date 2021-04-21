‘Mortal Kombat’ is a fantasy action film that revolves around an ancient and intergalactic martial arts tournament that will decide the fate of the earth. It is directed by Simon McQuoid and adapted from the video game franchise of the same name. It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in the lead roles. If you cannot wait to experience all the gory fatalities from the games recreated on your screens and are eager to learn how you can watch this action-packed movie, here’s where you can stream ‘Mortal Kombat.’

What is Mortal Kombat About?

‘Mortal Kombat’ takes the viewers into the world of the popular game series through the eyes of protagonist Cole Young. After Cole is hunted down by Sub-Zero on orders from the Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung, he seeks out a group of highly skilled warriors. He must train under Lord Raiden, the protector of the Earthrealm, and uncover the secret of his heritage to enter an ancient martial arts tournament that will decide the universe’s fate. How Cole and the other champions of Earth face the threat of Outworld and whether they manage to come out on top makes for the rest of the plot.

Is Mortal Kombat On Netflix?

‘Mortal Kombat’ isn’t among the variety of entertainment options offered by Netflix. However, if you wish to watch something similar we recommend, ‘Double World,’ which is about a young villager’s journey of bringing glory to his clan by taking part in a prestigious tournament.

Is Mortal Kombat On Amazon Prime?

‘Mortal Kombat’ isn’t included in the titles that are available with Amazon Prime’s basic subscription. However, users with HBO Max added to their existing package may be able to stream the movie on the service. If you enjoy action-adventure films, you can watch ‘Tekken,’ a similar movie that revolves around a martial arts tournament.

Is Mortal Kombat On Hulu?

‘Mortal Kombat’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu. If you have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on through Hulu, you may be able to stream the film. As an alternative, you can stream ‘The Forbidden Kingdom‘ (about a young kung fu obsessed teenager’s adventures in China).

Where to Watch Mortal Kombat Online?

‘Mortal Kombat’ has received a theatrical release, and the movie’s complete cinematic brilliance can be experienced in theatres. To check show timings and book tickets, head here. The movie will only be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days from the day of its release(i.e., April 23, 2021). It may become available on VOD platforms soon. We will update this section as and when the movie becomes available on more platforms online.

How to Stream Mortal Kombat For Free?

‘Mortal Kombat’ is only playing in theatres and streaming on HBO Max as of now. Therefore, there’s currently no way of watching it for free. We strongly advise our readers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

Read More: Best Video Game Movies of All Time