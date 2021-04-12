Based on the light novel of the same name written by Shūichi Nimaru and illustrated by Ui Shigure, ‘Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose’ or ‘Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy’ revolves around Sueharu, a teenager who is yet to have a relationship. When he falls in love for the first time, he thinks that his life will finally change. Regardless of the optimism, his story takes a dramatic turn when he makes a move, and his first love rejects him. Directed by Takashi Naoya, the show is a must-watch for fans of the romantic comedy genre. If you are curious to learn more about its plot and streaming details, then we have got you covered.

What is Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai About?

Sueharu Maru, an ordinary teenager, falls in love with an award-winning author and charming idol named Shirokusa Kachi. For Sueharu, it is a matter of indifference how many girls are attracted to him; all he cares about is Shirokusa. Interestingly, she only pays attention to him, ignoring all the other boys, which gives Sueharu the impression that maybe his love is not unrequited after all. Believing this to be true, he confesses his love to Shirokusa only to get heartbroken and to find out that she already has a boyfriend. Unfortunately, getting rejected does not go well with Sueharu, who thinks that it would have been better to die instead.

However, his childhood friend and current admirer, Kuroha Shida, who lives next door to him, has different plans. She wants Sueharu to take revenge on Shirokusa and her boyfriend. Although Sueharu has rejected her romantic advances previously, it seems that she may be able to convince him of the evil plan. It will be interesting to watch how the story unfolds from here. Will Sueharu give up his principles and avenge his rejection? Will he finally accept Kuroha as her girlfriend? Even if they are going to take revenge, how will they do that? Viewers who like romantic comedy shows must watch the series to see how Sueharu’s story of love, rejection, and revenge unfolds.

Is Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy’ can’t be streamed on Netflix. However, subscribers can alternatively watch the comedy anime series ‘The Way of the Househusband.’

Is Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai on Hulu?

‘Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy’ is not part of Hulu’s otherwise impressive catalog. But we suggest watching ‘Date A Live,’ or ‘Your Lie in April’ for fans of the romantic comedy genre.

Is Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai on Amazon Prime?

Amazon subscribers will have to look for other alternatives to watch Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy’ as it is not available on the platform. Alternatively, subscribers can stream ‘After the Rain‘ or ‘Toradora!’, which are similarly themed shows.

Where to Watch Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Online?

Outside Asia, ‘Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy’ is available to stream on Crunchyroll’s official website starting April 14, 2021. In South and Southeast Asia, the series will be available on Bilibili and Muse Asia’s Youtube channel.

How to Stream Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai for Free?

Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial, while Muse Asia’s Youtube channel also provides free streaming. However, Crunchyroll’s free trial is only available for first-time subscribers. We encourage our readers to consume content online only after paying for it.

