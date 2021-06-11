‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ is a partly animated, partly live-action adventure comedy film, which serves as a sequel to ‘Peter Rabbit’ (2018). It is directed by Will Gluck and written by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh. The movie is based on the eponymous literary character created by author Beatrix Potter. James Corden voices the titular character, alongside Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo, who appear in live-action roles.

It tells the story of Peter’s attempts to shed his mischievous image, which leads him on an adventure into the world outside his home. If you love a hearty adventure with a good sense of humor, the movie is right up your alley, and here’s how you can watch it online.

What is Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway About?

In ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,’ the books based on Peter and his friends are about to be published. However, Peter becomes upset when he discovers that the books depict him as a mischievous rabbit. A chance meeting with Barnabas, an old rabbit, and friend of Peter’s father, leads Peter and his friends on an extraordinary adventure. Along the way, Peter makes new friends and learns more about himself, becoming comfortable with his new life. However, a betrayal puts the life of Peter’s friends in danger, and he must do everything in his power to save them.

Is Peter Rabbit 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s library offers a variety of entertainment content that makes it arguably the best among various streaming services. However, ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ isn’t included in Netflix’s library at the moment. If you are in the mood for a wholesome adventure, we recommend ‘The Smurfs‘ and ‘The Smurfs 2,’ which are also CGI-animated/ live-action comedy movies based on popular literary characters.

Is Peter Rabbit 2 On Amazon Prime?

‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ isn’t available on Amazon Prime as a part of your subscription or on-demand on Amazon Prime just yet. Until that changes, as an alternative, you can also check out ‘Sonic The Hedgehog‘ or ‘How to Train Your Dragon‘ to quench your thirst for exciting adventures.

Is Peter Rabbit 2 On Hulu?

‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ hasn’t been added to Hulu’s impressive entertainment catalog. However, if you wish to watch something similar, you can choose to stream ‘Ozzy‘ or ‘Sheep and Wolves‘ filled with similar anthropomorphic animal characters.

Where to Watch Peter Rabbit 2 Online?

‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ has been released exclusively in theatres. To check show timings and book tickets, head here. We will update this space once the movie receives a digital release and becomes available on streaming services and on-demand.

How to Stream Peter Rabbit 2 For Free?

Currently, the only way to watch ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ is at a theatre near you. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free from the comforts of your home as of now. We also strongly advise our readers not to indulge in illegal methods and consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

