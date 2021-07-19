Starring Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, and Adam Arkin, ‘Pig’ is a thriller drama movie that centers upon an old hermit who lives in the wilderness with the eponymous four-legged friend disconnected from the outside world. However, his life takes a dark turn when he is torn between the decision to confront his past and to risk losing his only friend. Curious to learn more about the movie’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Pig About?

Rob, a hermit and truffle hunter lives in the Oregon wilderness divorced from human civilization with his four-legged friend Pig. Although it’s unclear how he ended up there, it seems that the reclusive truffle hunter is uninterested in keeping any contact with the outside world except for the Portland businessman Amir, who is his only source of income. Superficially, it may seem that the privileged customer of Rob is just obnoxious; however, deep down, he cares for the old man and respects the life he leads. Rob is usually busy truffle hunting with Pig, and when he has free time, he thinks about his partner, whose only memories he has are the audiotapes which he cannot bring himself to listen to.

Strangely, that’s something very typical of Rob, who lives in denial and struggles to accept reality. However, one day his calm life in the wilderness falls apart when his truffle hunting friend is taken away from him, forcing him to leave behind his life in the wild and confront his past. But will Rob gather the courage to get over living life in denial and accept it for what it is – a journey of happy and heartbreaking experiences? To find out, you have to watch ‘Pig’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Pig on Netflix?

No, ‘Pig’ is not available on Netflix, so subscribers of the streaming giant may have to check other platforms. Viewers looking for similar films on Netflix can otherwise stream ‘Nobody Knows I’m Here.’

Is Pig on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives since the thriller movie is currently not part of its otherwise impressive catalog of films. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘Leave No Trace‘ or ‘Nomadland.’

Is Pig on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime typically adds new films to its video-on-demand catalog a few days after its theatrical release. Therefore we can expect ‘Pig’ to arrive on the platform shortly. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Seven Days In Utopia’ or ‘Out of the Wild.‘

Where to Watch Pig Online?

‘Pig’ is exclusively releasing only in theaters as of now. You can head here to book your tickets if you relish watching films in cinema halls. However, we expect the thriller drama to release on popular video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, FandangoNow, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Redbox in the near future.

How to Stream Pig for Free?

No, you cannot stream ‘Pig’ for free as of now because the movie is only releasing theatrically, so cord-cutters will have to wait for it to release on platforms that offer a free trial. However, we encourage our readers not to seek illegal means to stream their favorite movies or shows and always consume content online only after paying for them.

