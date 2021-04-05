Lifetime’s ‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia’ is a biographical-drama movie that introduces viewers to the life of Mahalia Jackson, a prominent gospel singer of the twentieth century. Not only did Mahalia play an integral part in the spread of gospel blues in America, but she also supported the Civil Rights Movement and even marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963. If the inspiring story portrayed in the movie arouses your curiosity and you wish to know more about its plot or where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia About?

‘Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia’ captures the inspiring story of the gospel singer, Mahalia Jackson, who is undoubtedly among the finest vocalists of the last century. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, at a time when racism plagued America, she played a key role in the Civil Rights movement through her music. She inspired millions to take a stand against racial inequality after she catapulted to international fame thanks to her recording of the 1947 song ‘Move on Up a Little Higher.’

Mahalia not only played a significant role in the struggle for racial equality, but she is also responsible for popularizing gospel blues in black churches across America. Therefore, the biographical drama is a must-watch for people who want to get an insight into the fight against racism and learn more about one of the most influential American figures of the twentieth century.

