‘Shiva Baby’ is a sex-positive cringe comedy film that centers on the coming-of-age of an aimless bisexual college student who finds herself in a sticky situation at a Jewish funeral. The movie is written and directed by Emma Seligman, who is debuting her directorial skills with this uniquely comic take on today’s youth who are on the brink of real adulthood. Winning hearts with her admirable performance and leading the cast is Rachel Sennott (it’s her debut feature film as well) as the directionless Danielle, who is stuck in an increasingly uncomfortable situation. Also in the film are Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari, Fred Melamed, and Dianna Agron. Curious to know more about the story of ‘Shiva Baby’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is Shiva Baby About?

Danielle is young, bisexual, Jewish, and rather aimless in life. She finds herself in an increasingly disastrous situation when she decides to attend a shiva (Jewish funeral) with her parents, a place where both her old-flame and her current sugar daddy are present. Danielle is forced to come to terms with her romantic and career prospects and tackle an interested ex-girlfriend, her present fling, his seemingly-perfect wife, and their bawling baby, all under the watchful and judgmental gaze of family, friends, and nosy neighbors.

Is Shiva Baby on Netflix?

‘Shiva Baby’ is not streaming on Netflix. However, we recommend watching similarly-themed films such as ‘Alex Strangelove‘ (a teenager has to figure out his feelings for his high-school girlfriend and the new boy in his class) and ‘Lady Bird‘ (a fearless teen dreams of escaping to college far away from her family).

Is Shiva Baby on Hulu?

‘Shiva Baby’ is presently not a part of Hulu’s subscription offerings. But there are other offbeat comedy films that you can watch on the platform instead. One of them is ‘The Little Hours‘ (a young man on the run in the Middle Ages takes refuge at a convent that houses several emotionally unstable nuns).

Is Shiva Baby on Amazon Prime?

‘Shiva Baby’ is likely to become available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime as video-on-demand in the near future. For now, you can alternatively check out ‘Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral‘ (Madea unexpectedly plans a funeral while the family is gathered for a reunion).

Where to Watch Shiva Baby Online?

As of now, ‘Shiva Baby’ is only available to stream on-demand on iTunes. You can also check for theatre tickets and show timings here if you want to watch this movie on the big screen.

How to Stream Shiva Baby for Free?

Currently, ‘Shiva Baby’ is not available for free online streaming. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they consume.

