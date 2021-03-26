‘Shoplifters of the World,’ written and directed by Stephen Kijak, is a comedy film that pays homage to the iconic British band, The Smiths. The film revolves around a bunch of rebellious youths who go off the rails when they hear of the band’s breakup. Set in 1987 Colorado, this film is bound to resonate most with the Gen-X, taking them down the memory lane as they think back on the nostalgic days of their childhood. For people who were born later and did not grow up with The Smiths, the movie is still a fun watch. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Shoplifters of the World’ and where you can stream it? Here’s everything we know.

What is Shoplifters of the World About?

‘Shoplifters of the World’ follows a group of youngsters who are super affected by the sudden breakup of The Smiths during the summer of 1987. The four friends embark on a night of partying to grieve the event and to say goodbye to their friend who’s leaving to join the army. At the same time, an ardent fan takes a radio jockey hostage and compels him to play The Smiths tracks at gunpoint all night long. The movie features the acting talents of Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, and Joe Manganiello in the main roles.

Is Shoplifters of the World on Netflix?

‘Shoplifters of the World’ is not available to stream on Netflix. However, there are several other youth comedies on the streaming platform that you can alternatively watch, such as ‘The F**k It List‘ and ‘Yes, God, Yes.’

Is Shoplifters of the World on Hulu?

‘Shoplifters of the World’ is not currently streaming on Hulu. Fans of the genre can instead check out similar movies like ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun‘ and ‘The DUFF.’

Is Shoplifters of the World on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Shoplifters of the World’ is not part of the content roster that Amazon Prime offers with its subscription, the movie is available to purchase and stream on-demand on the popular streaming platform. You can buy ‘Shoplifters of the World’ here.

Where To Watch Shoplifters of the World Online?

‘Shoplifters of the World’ is available to buy or rent on the following VOD platform – iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, FandangoNOW, Google Play, DirecTV, Spectrum. People who want to go watch this film in the theatre can check the tickets and showtimes here.

How To Stream Shoplifters of the World For Free?

‘Shoplifters of the World’ is currently not available to stream for free on any legit streaming platforms. The only way to watch it presently is to pay for the movie. We do request all our readers to pay for the content they consume.

